White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders just wrapped up a quick interview on Fox News where she suggested that President Trump is open to a continuing resolution to keep the government open that would not include the requested $5 billion in funding for the border wall.

According to Sanders, there are “other ways” to finance the wall:

She did not fully elaborate on the “different funding sources”:

Trending

Video here where she does hint that defense spending could be used to fund construction:

So, is the cave coming or what?

We’ll hear more at 1:30 when she holds a press briefing:

FWIW:

Full clip:

***

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: border wallSarah Sanders