White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders just wrapped up a quick interview on Fox News where she suggested that President Trump is open to a continuing resolution to keep the government open that would not include the requested $5 billion in funding for the border wall.

According to Sanders, there are “other ways” to finance the wall:

WH Press Secretary Sarah Sanders tells Fox News there are `other ways' to get $5B for a wall at the southern U.S. border. Adds that the WH doesn't want a government shutdown. — Laura Litvan (@LauraLitvan) December 18, 2018

She did not fully elaborate on the “different funding sources”:

New: Hints from @PressSec about how the WH could compromise on border wall funding fight. She says on Fox News there are a "number of different funding sources we could use" AND "money through congressional appropriations" to get to the $5 billion the President wants for wall — Karen Travers (@karentravers) December 18, 2018

NEW on Shutdown: @PressSec says on @FoxNews "we have other ways that we can get to that $5 billion" for the wall says that they would be able to work with the 1.6 billion "as long as we can couple that with other funding resources to get to the $5 billion." — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) December 18, 2018

"At the end of the day we don't want to shut down the government, we want to shut down the border," @presssec says on Fox — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) December 18, 2018

Video here where she does hint that defense spending could be used to fund construction:

Sanders says she "absolutely" thinks the White House legally could use defense appropriations for border security measures pic.twitter.com/o4pivCst2B — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 18, 2018

So, is the cave coming or what?

After laying the groundwork for a wall cave in a Fox News interview, @PressSec says she will hold a press briefing at 1:30 p.m. — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) December 18, 2018

We’ll hear more at 1:30 when she holds a press briefing:

Sarah Sanders didn't stop and take questions from reporters on the driveway after an appearance on Fox News – but she told us she will take them at 1:30 pm from the podium. There's going to be a WH press briefing, folks. — Francesca Chambers (@fran_chambers) December 18, 2018

Sanders to hold first press briefing since November 27th https://t.co/IKYRUCaXxy — Evan Rosenfeld (@Evan_Rosenfeld) December 18, 2018

Full clip:

