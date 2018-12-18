In a case out of New York state dating back to 2003, a federal judge just ruled that the 2nd Amendment covers nunchucks:

Court Rules Second Amendment Protects Nunchucks https://t.co/bfL5CWJ9s9 — Bearing Arms (@BearingArmsCom) December 17, 2018

Big win for ninjas! (We joke, we joke.) From Bearing Arms:

Judge Pamela K. Chen found in favor of James M. Maloney in her 32-page ruling on Friday, arguing that the sale, use, and possession of nunchaku or chuka sticks — a simple weapon consisting of two sticks connected by a length of chain or rope — is protected by the Second Amendment. As such, New York’s ban on such weapons, enacted in 1974 after their popularity in martial arts films of the time, went too far and is an unconstitutional restriction.

New York banned the weapon way back in 1974 over worries that kids would start copying what they say in martial arts movies:

A 1974 New York state ban on nunchucks that was put into place over fears that youth inspired by martial arts movies would create widespread mayhem is unconstitutional under the 2nd Amendment, a federal court has ruled. https://t.co/zf7t77dSfz — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) December 18, 2018

But…

What’s also interesting about the judge’s ruling is where the court ruled that a mere 64,899 “factory-produced metal and wood nunchakus” sold in America since 1995 makes them “common”:

Roughly 65,000 units sold in the US make these "common use." This ruling reaffirms common use protection of bearable arms. pic.twitter.com/jXa9VAN8H4 — S.H.M. (@Shanti__Ananda) December 18, 2018

And as Cam Edwards points out, this could affect the common use standard as it applies to the millions of semi-automatic long guns (and larger capacity magazines) in use as well:

If 65k nunchakus represents common use, then millions of semi-automatic long guns and tens of millions of 20-round magazines are in common use as well. https://t.co/dEOgUaF4Or — Cam Edwards (@CamEdwards) December 18, 2018

So, good news for gun owners.

