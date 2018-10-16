Stop digging!

In a series of tweets last night and this morning, celebrity porn lawyer Michael Avenatti appears to be saying that having sexual relations with an adult film actress is something to be ashamed of. What does his client, Stormy Daniels, think of this?

Q: Trump and his cronies at Fox and on Twitter call me a "porn lawyer" for representing one porn star in my 18 yr career. Meanwhile, Trump has had unprotected sex with multiple porn stars while married with chidlren. What does that make him? A: #PornPresident. Please trend. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) October 16, 2018

.@realDonaldTrump aka #PornPresident – could you please inform @TuckerCarlson, your son @DonaldJTrumpJr, your evangelical friends and the rest of America how many porn stars you have had unprotected sex with while married with children and then subsequently paid off? #Hypocrites — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) October 16, 2018

We also like the Jeb Bush-esque, “Please trend.” Pathetic.

Avenatti also defended Hillary Clinton and Elizabeth Warren this morning:

With the election only weeks away, Democrats should not be jumping on the bandwagon and trashing @HillaryClinton and @elizabethforma. We cannot succeed if we publicly engage in this nonsense. #Basta pic.twitter.com/tJ98edIyxH — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) October 16, 2018

Boy, he’s really got his finger on that Dem pulse.

***

