Stop digging!

In a series of tweets last night and this morning, celebrity porn lawyer Michael Avenatti appears to be saying that having sexual relations with an adult film actress is something to be ashamed of. What does his client, Stormy Daniels, think of this?

Trending

We also like the Jeb Bush-esque, “Please trend.” Pathetic.

Avenatti also defended Hillary Clinton and Elizabeth Warren this morning:

Boy, he’s really got his finger on that Dem pulse.

***

 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: MIchael AvenattiStormy Daniels