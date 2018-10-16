President Donald Trump warned the nation of Honduras this morning that unless the caravan of migrants headed to the United States returned back to Honduras, he will cut off aid to the Central American nation “immediately”:

This would amount to millions of dollars in aid that could be cut off:

The warning comes as reports of the caravan growing in size:

The caravan, however, is already in Guatemala so Honduras forcing them to go back could be a challenge:

However, as harball as this sounds, President Trump made a similar threat last year which he never carried through on:

And we’ll end it with this from Breitbart’s Brandon Darby: It’s time for the president and Congress to act:

Tags: CaravanDonald Trump