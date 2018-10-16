President Donald Trump warned the nation of Honduras this morning that unless the caravan of migrants headed to the United States returned back to Honduras, he will cut off aid to the Central American nation “immediately”:

The United States has strongly informed the President of Honduras that if the large Caravan of people heading to the U.S. is not stopped and brought back to Honduras, no more money or aid will be given to Honduras, effective immediately! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 16, 2018

This would amount to millions of dollars in aid that could be cut off:

Since FY16, more than 75,000 family units from Honduras have been apprehended at the southwest border. US Foreign Aid to Honduras

•FY13: $51.9 million

•FY14: $41.8 million

•FY15: $71.2 million

•FY16: $98.3 million

•FY17: $95.3 million

•FY18: $67.8 million https://t.co/wqGzRguw1A — Fox News Research (@FoxNewsResearch) October 16, 2018

The warning comes as reports of the caravan growing in size:

New caravan of migrants headed to the U.S. border from Honduras reportedly doubles in size pic.twitter.com/XmQRYRCnCJ — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) October 16, 2018

The caravan, however, is already in Guatemala so Honduras forcing them to go back could be a challenge:

This group is in Guatemala now. Trump says Honduras's president is responsible for bringing them back.https://t.co/670UGjyWY8 https://t.co/yjSkPuJQFg — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) October 16, 2018

However, as harball as this sounds, President Trump made a similar threat last year which he never carried through on:

Trump also threatened to withdraw foreign in April when a caravan made its way to the U.S. https://t.co/L5xA8SD9A3 https://t.co/lAAKHq4P5a — Priscilla Alvarez (@priscialva) October 16, 2018

And we’ll end it with this from Breitbart’s Brandon Darby: It’s time for the president and Congress to act:

Why don’t you inform the Republicans controlling Congress that they need to grow balls and change the laws that encourage poor people to come here? Don’t point fingers at “them” to cover for our own failures. https://t.co/1eriA8LFsw — Brandon Darby (@brandondarby) October 16, 2018

