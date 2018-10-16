Sen. Elizabeth Warren seems pretty confident that Dems will take over Congress come November 6. “Tick-tock, @realDononaldTrump. November 6th is coming,” she tweeted last night:

And this morning she tweeted that President Trump is “going to lose Congress” in 21 days:

Why don’t we all go ahead and favorite these two tweets so in 21 days we can tell her how wrong she was. November 6th is coming, Senator Warren, and the Dem loss will be glorious:

