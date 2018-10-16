Sen. Elizabeth Warren seems pretty confident that Dems will take over Congress come November 6. “Tick-tock, @realDononaldTrump. November 6th is coming,” she tweeted last night:

Tick-tock, @realDonaldTrump. November 6th is coming. — Elizabeth Warren (@elizabethforma) October 15, 2018

And this morning she tweeted that President Trump is “going to lose Congress” in 21 days:

Millions of people watched you, @realDonaldTrump, as you fumbled and lied on your $1 million pledge. It then took a day for your handlers to tee up this recycled racist name-calling. You’ve lost a step, and in 21 days, you’re going to lose Congress. — Elizabeth Warren (@elizabethforma) October 16, 2018

Why don’t we all go ahead and favorite these two tweets so in 21 days we can tell her how wrong she was. November 6th is coming, Senator Warren, and the Dem loss will be glorious:

You’re whiter than most European Americans and purposefully changed how you identified your ethnicity as a professor in the 80s so you could take advantage of diversified hiring. If that isn’t racist, nothing is. https://t.co/ebwcU52k6l — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) October 16, 2018

You’re a white lady who lied about indigenous heritage for personal gain. You got busted on it. The Cherokee Nation called you out. Just stop. https://t.co/YuprtCpIj8 — Brandon Darby (@brandondarby) October 16, 2018

“Millions of people watched you as you fumbled and lied” says Elizabeth Warren, who also said she was Native American on her job applications. https://t.co/S4cAsb50So — Alana Mastrangelo (@ARmastrangelo) October 16, 2018

The Cherokee Nation legit disavowed you, you moron. But by all means, continue digging the hole you're drowning in. https://t.co/cjUIA4IUuA — Chicks On The Right (@chicksonright) October 16, 2018

