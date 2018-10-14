The latest news out of Florida is that 46 residents of hard-hit Mexico Beach are still unaccounted for after Hurricane Matthew struck last week:

According to reports, 289 adults and 10 children ignored evacuation orders and stayed for the storm:

This resident told reporters how he saved his paralyzed father by putting him on a mattress that floated through his home:

Many who stayed are criticizing FEMA for not doing more in the storm’s aftermath:

Trending

“Send a lot more help”:

Mexico Beach was devastated by the storm:

With the mayor saying an estimated 75% of the city was destroyed:

The stories of recovery are, and will continue to be, heartbreaking:

Gov. Rick Scott and FEMA director Brock Long toured the area today:

And President Trump is set to visit both Florida and Georgia tomorrow:

***

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Mexico BeachTrump