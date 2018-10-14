The latest news out of Florida is that 46 residents of hard-hit Mexico Beach are still unaccounted for after Hurricane Matthew struck last week:

#Breaking: Mexico Beach city leaders tell us 46 people are still unaccounted for. They are now doing a second sweep of the area. #MexicoBeach #HurricaneMichael #ABCNews pic.twitter.com/B4Ck4MzBGz — Will Carr (@WillCarr) October 14, 2018

According to reports, 289 adults and 10 children ignored evacuation orders and stayed for the storm:

46 people remain unaccounted Mexico Beach, FL following Hurricane #Michael, officials tell @ABC @WillCarr @TheJaniceMcD. 289 adults and 10 children rode out the storm in Mexico Beach. There has so far been only 1 fatality in Mexico Beach. — Joshua Hoyos (@JoshuaHoyos) October 14, 2018

This resident told reporters how he saved his paralyzed father by putting him on a mattress that floated through his home:

A harrowing first person account from a survivor or #HurricaneMichael: Mexico Beach locals banding together to survive https://t.co/CirZlNkDTB via @YouTube — Boyzell Hosey (@zellpic) October 14, 2018

Many who stayed are criticizing FEMA for not doing more in the storm’s aftermath:

No Food, No FEMA: Hurricane Michael’s Survivors Are Furious https://t.co/aSRwi9hFkS via @thedailybeast — Barbie Latza Nadeau (@BLNadeau) October 14, 2018

“Send a lot more help”:

As @FLGovScott & @FEMA_Brock meet this evening in Tallahassee, some hardy folks in Panama City (where patience is wearing noticeably thin) have a message for them: send a lot more help, now. #HurricaneMichael pic.twitter.com/YLZWwn5FRr — Troy Kinsey (@TroyKinsey) October 14, 2018

Mexico Beach was devastated by the storm:

In #MexicoBeach, the debris piles are growing higher by the day #HurricaneMichael pic.twitter.com/Gbqu3IKbun — Troy Kinsey (@TroyKinsey) October 14, 2018

With the mayor saying an estimated 75% of the city was destroyed:

The mayor of Mexico Beach, Florida says 75% of the city was wiped out from Hurricane Michael. 😔 pic.twitter.com/3CwVnLj2KO — Erica Simon (@EricaOnABC13) October 14, 2018

The stories of recovery are, and will continue to be, heartbreaking:

I found a wedding and engagement ring in the debris path in Mexico Beach. We gave to a local sheriff. If you live on 41st and are missing this – it was in the storm surge damage – claim it by contacting the local sheriffs department – PLEASE RETWEET @weathernetwork @Seetvdocs pic.twitter.com/HsgkKbV1o1 — Jaclyn Whittal (@jwhittalTWN) October 11, 2018

Gov. Rick Scott and FEMA director Brock Long toured the area today:

And President Trump is set to visit both Florida and Georgia tomorrow:

The White House says @POTUS Trump plans to visit Florida and Georgia on Monday to survey damage caused by #HurricaneMichael https://t.co/S44Zn1KGxX — 1080 KRLD (@KRLD) October 14, 2018

***

