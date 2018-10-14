A member of the Young Democratic Socialists of America at Georgia Tech University is furious at Sen. David Perdue after the Georgia Republican nationalized his phone while campaigning for gubernatorial candidate Brian Kemp:

“Give me my phone back, senator” exclaimed the young man who wants the government to take other people’s property:

So it’s only OK if the government takes someone else’s property and not your own? WEIRD! Also, these are the people who are pissed at Sen. Perdue right now:

It’s going to be a really, really short “Revolution” if this is how they act.

Sen. Perdue did quickly give back the student’s property, but we’re sure to hear much more about this on Monday:

On the bright side, Dems are finally on record saying the government should not take things from people. That’s a good start!

