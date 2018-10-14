A member of the Young Democratic Socialists of America at Georgia Tech University is furious at Sen. David Perdue after the Georgia Republican nationalized his phone while campaigning for gubernatorial candidate Brian Kemp:

Today @sendavidperdue visited Tech to campaign for Kemp. A student tried asking a simple question about @BrianKempGA 's racist scheme to threaten voter registrations from black people, but before he could even finish the question, Perdue stole his phone. pic.twitter.com/K0iffU57Di — YDSA Georgia Tech (@YDSAGT) October 13, 2018

“Give me my phone back, senator” exclaimed the young man who wants the government to take other people’s property:

"Give me my phone back, senator." https://t.co/zIZBTxDpB0 — Arthur Brice (@ArthurBrice) October 14, 2018

So it’s only OK if the government takes someone else’s property and not your own? WEIRD! Also, these are the people who are pissed at Sen. Perdue right now:

The Supreme Court is not legitimate. Nothing about our government is legitimate. Our Constitution, our institutions, all of our "norms" are designed to protect the ruling class, not the social interests of the public. It's our job to tear it all down. It's time for Revolution. — YDSA Georgia Tech (@YDSAGT) October 6, 2018

It’s going to be a really, really short “Revolution” if this is how they act.

Sen. Perdue did quickly give back the student’s property, but we’re sure to hear much more about this on Monday:

When the civility is important. https://t.co/qAKf0varPv — Brian Beutler (@brianbeutler) October 14, 2018

Uh, a U.S. senator committing a theft on-camera to avoid answering a polite question about a massive GOP disenfranchisement scheme that's not just racist but illegal? Newsworthy for sure. While there was no asportation, ultimately, I assume that's only because an aide intervened. https://t.co/55PCcKOd5n — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) October 14, 2018

On the bright side, Dems are finally on record saying the government should not take things from people. That’s a good start!

