So, BuzzFeed FOIA’d emails from chief of staff John Kelly wich included this gem where the retired general called Sen. Elizabeth Warren “an impolite arrogant woman” and that it was the “…most insulting conversation I have ever had with anyone”:

More from the email, via BuzzFeed:

“She immediately began insulting our people accusing them of not following the court order, insulting and abusive behavior towards those covered by the pause, blah blah blah.”

Oh, God … they’re going to put this on shirts like they did with “Nasty Woman,” aren’t they?

According to Nancy Pelosi, what this really means is that the GOP is “terrified of women in power”:

Trending

And Sen. Warren herself answered Kelly with what can only be described as an “arrogant” tweet storm that amounts to a bunch of “blah blah blah”:

***

Related:

 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Elizabeth WarrenJohn Kelly