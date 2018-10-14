So, BuzzFeed FOIA’d emails from chief of staff John Kelly wich included this gem where the retired general called Sen. Elizabeth Warren “an impolite arrogant woman” and that it was the “…most insulting conversation I have ever had with anyone”:

"Absolutely most insulting conversation I have ever had with anyone. What an impolite arrogant woman." — Chief of Staff John Kelly in a supposed government email concerning Sen. Elizabeth Warren obtained by BuzzFeed. https://t.co/vzueLK4I9t — MSNBC (@MSNBC) October 14, 2018

More from the email, via BuzzFeed:

“She immediately began insulting our people accusing them of not following the court order, insulting and abusive behavior towards those covered by the pause, blah blah blah.”

Oh, God … they’re going to put this on shirts like they did with “Nasty Woman,” aren’t they?

Retweet if you’re proud to be an impolite, arrogant woman. #BlahBlahBlah https://t.co/7IXQH9adaG — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) October 11, 2018

According to Nancy Pelosi, what this really means is that the GOP is “terrified of women in power”:

What a headline. They’re terrified of women in power. https://t.co/Su5Ug6gXOG — Nancy Pelosi (@TeamPelosi) October 13, 2018

And Sen. Warren herself answered Kelly with what can only be described as an “arrogant” tweet storm that amounts to a bunch of “blah blah blah”:

Remember when @realDonaldTrump launched the illegal, bigoted Muslim ban? People were being illegally detained – a direct and flagrant violation of court orders. So my office tried to get answers from @DHSgov about families who couldn’t get home to Logan. https://t.co/E1uwUN7Qmf — Elizabeth Warren (@elizabethforma) October 12, 2018

There was only 1 problem: the new @DHSgov Secretary John Kelly wouldn’t return my calls. When I finally got him on the phone, he bizarrely insisted I made the whole thing up & we’d never tried to reach him in the first place. So I read him all the emails between our staffs. — Elizabeth Warren (@elizabethforma) October 12, 2018

I asked John Kelly for an office number I could use in the future to reach him more quickly. He tried to give me the main line listed on @DHSgov’s website (really). Let’s just say I persisted longer than he did – and eventually I got his cell phone number. — Elizabeth Warren (@elizabethforma) October 12, 2018

Before we got off the phone, I gave John Kelly something back for his troubles: a message on behalf of the American people that it was time to follow the court order and allow people stranded abroad to board planes into Logan Airport. — Elizabeth Warren (@elizabethforma) October 12, 2018

Was I tough on John Kelly in that phone call? You bet I was. Apparently he thought I was an “impolite arrogant woman.” “Blah blah blah” – that’s all he had to say when he was called out for breaking the law and destroying lives. — Elizabeth Warren (@elizabethforma) October 12, 2018

Mitch McConnell and Donald Trump can’t shut me up – and neither can John Kelly. (He can’t even get @realDonaldTrump off Twitter, and as far as I can tell, that was his main job description when he took on the role of @WhiteHouse Chief of Staff). — Elizabeth Warren (@elizabethforma) October 12, 2018

There are some men who can only hear “blah blah blah” whenever a woman’s talking. But there’s nothing impolite about people’s right to speak out and hold their government accountable. And sometimes, people are right to be angry. — Elizabeth Warren (@elizabethforma) October 12, 2018

***

