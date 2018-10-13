The group Citizens For Responsibility And Ethics In Washington — CREW — has filed a complaint against White House press secretary Sarah Sanders over a photo she posted to Twitter of herself and Kanye West in the Oval Office:

Here’s the photo:

Trending

Wow. This *surely* will be the end of Sarah Sanders now and not like CREW’s 10 other Hatch Act complaints:

Today’s Hatch Act complaint is not the first to be filed against Sanders. In August, CREW filed Hatch Act complaints against ten White House staffers, including Sanders, for using their official government Twitter accounts for political activity. Other officials included Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney and several White House communications staffers. Several of the potential violations addressed in these complaints occurred within days of OSC’s guidance issued in March.

CREW should add “lock her up” to these news releases and spice them up a little.

***

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: hatch actKanye WestSarah Sanders