The group Citizens For Responsibility And Ethics In Washington — CREW — has filed a complaint against White House press secretary Sarah Sanders over a photo she posted to Twitter of herself and Kanye West in the Oval Office:

BREAKING: we @crewcrew just busted yet another Trump official for violating the Hatch Act, this time Sarah Sanders (again). Its an epidemic, and we are fighting back on behalf of all Americans. Complaint is here: https://t.co/HlnyWpMSuf — Norm Eisen (@NormEisen) October 12, 2018

Here’s the photo:

Never a dull moment in the @realDonaldTrump White House. Thank you Kanye West! pic.twitter.com/BS4rzZVlZJ — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) October 11, 2018

Wow. This *surely* will be the end of Sarah Sanders now and not like CREW’s 10 other Hatch Act complaints:

Today’s Hatch Act complaint is not the first to be filed against Sanders. In August, CREW filed Hatch Act complaints against ten White House staffers, including Sanders, for using their official government Twitter accounts for political activity. Other officials included Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney and several White House communications staffers. Several of the potential violations addressed in these complaints occurred within days of OSC’s guidance issued in March.

CREW should add “lock her up” to these news releases and spice them up a little.

