Floridians are waking up today to assess the catastrophic damage from Hurricane Michael that has some comparing the affected areas to a “third-world country war zone”:

FEMA is right now focused on “search and rescue”:

The hardest hit area was Mexico Beach, FL, where Michael made landfall at almost Category 5 strength:

Damage is extensive:

And the main highway into town is “impassable”:

Here’s some of the damage in Mexico Beach from ABC News’ Ginger Zee:

Video of the storm surge:

And what a shot this is:

Panama City Beach, northwest of Mexico Beach, was hit hard as well:

And here’s Port St. Joe which is southeast of Mexico Beach:

Wind damage inland was extensive:

I-10, which runs through Tallahassee, is closed to clear all of the trees that fell on the highway:

And there is extensive damage to the power grid in Tallahassee with trees taking out power lines:

The clean up begins, but this will take weeks if not months in some areas:

