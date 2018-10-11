Floridians are waking up today to assess the catastrophic damage from Hurricane Michael that has some comparing the affected areas to a “third-world country war zone”:

“The only way I can explain it … is a third-world country war zone. It’s beyond recognition … There’s telephone poles down. Every single telephone pole is snapped in half“: Cajun Navy member Jason Gunderson describes the scene in Callaway, Florida the morning after Michael pic.twitter.com/AVctAVkyFF — New Day (@NewDay) October 11, 2018

FEMA is right now focused on “search and rescue”:

FEMA administrator Brock Long responds to Hurricane Michael: "Search and rescue is where we are hyper-focused this morning." pic.twitter.com/Dxchxaa9JB — New Day (@NewDay) October 11, 2018

The hardest hit area was Mexico Beach, FL, where Michael made landfall at almost Category 5 strength:

Mexico Beach is an old old #Florida town. It’s charm is that it feels like a trip back in time to a place unspoiled by development. I was told this morning that is is “gone”. #Sayfie — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) October 11, 2018

Damage is extensive:

Homes are completely destroyed. Cars and trucks are stacked against each other. The trees are still bent away from the water, as if in fear, the result of a fierce storm surge. — Zack Sampson (@ZackSampson) October 11, 2018

And the main highway into town is “impassable”:

The road is washed out in several places, including in Mexico Beach, where US Hwy 98 is impassable before the City Pier. Everywhere smells of natural gas. In some places, the piles of debris are as high as the stilt houses that remain. — Zack Sampson (@ZackSampson) October 11, 2018

Here’s some of the damage in Mexico Beach from ABC News’ Ginger Zee:

Damage now from the back side of our condo building in Mexico Beach. #Michael pic.twitter.com/BVAJfPFwkZ — Ginger Zee (@Ginger_Zee) October 10, 2018

We won’t venture out until it’s safe but many people are wondering about their family members and homes. Here is my view from 23rd street summer house up and down 98. pic.twitter.com/37AuUQOAGH — Ginger Zee (@Ginger_Zee) October 10, 2018

This is what 98 looks like from my viewpoint inside Summer House On 23rd Street in Mexico Beach. This condo building we are in sustained very little damage. Can’t say the same for homes in the distance that were washed away. Such a sad scene. pic.twitter.com/pNIZV7rEsx — Ginger Zee (@Ginger_Zee) October 10, 2018

Some of that church y’all just asked about here on 23rd street pic.twitter.com/ihWsne1Bvx — Ginger Zee (@Ginger_Zee) October 10, 2018

Video of the storm surge:

First video in from landfall point at Mexico Beach is in and it’s not good. Widespread flooding and catastrophic damage. Credit Tessa Talarico pic.twitter.com/HJblT2xPFe — Paul Dellegatto⚡️FOX (@PaulFox13) October 10, 2018

And what a shot this is:

Stunning sunset over devastation in Mexico Beach, Florida. pic.twitter.com/I5d7PT5WXM — Ginger Zee (@Ginger_Zee) October 10, 2018

Panama City Beach, northwest of Mexico Beach, was hit hard as well:

Footage shot by a TV crew in Panama City gives a sense of the damage in the aftermath of #HurricaneMichael, the worst hurricane to hit the Florida Panhandle since the mid-1800s, according to FEMA officials. https://t.co/VyLIWjbtje pic.twitter.com/47sH97DoB6 — ABC News (@ABC) October 11, 2018

WATCH: New drone video shows some of the devastating damage to a school and buildings in Panama City, Florida. At least two deaths are blamed from #HurricaneMichael. pic.twitter.com/F2YiB0HUWr — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) October 11, 2018

Here's a look at some of the damage Hurricane Michael caused in Panama City, Florida. https://t.co/HtZVUa3uWj pic.twitter.com/6JtPQRJaAt — KOIN News (@KOINNews) October 11, 2018

And here’s Port St. Joe which is southeast of Mexico Beach:

Port St. Joe Lodge number 111, at right, lay in ruins on Reid Avenue on Wednesday afternoon after Hurricane Michael made landfall in the Florida Panhandle. #HurricaneMichael @TB_Times pic.twitter.com/gxjOJpgjRt — Douglas Clifford (@cliftimestweet) October 10, 2018

The wall of a warehouse lay in ruins in the alleyway of a row of downtown businesses in Port Saint Joe on Wednesday afternoon after Hurricane Michael made landfall in the Florida Panhandle. #HurricaneMichael @TB_Times pic.twitter.com/T4RvDEuo58 — Douglas Clifford (@cliftimestweet) October 10, 2018

A warehouse is damagedin downtown Port St Joe on Wednesday afternoon following the landfall of hurricane Michael in the Florida Panhandle. #HurricaneMichael @tb_times pic.twitter.com/20hOy1d6ej — Douglas Clifford (@cliftimestweet) October 10, 2018

Wind damage inland was extensive:

A before and after picture in #Blountstown, FL. No words. Photo creds: Katie Hayes— this is her backyard pic.twitter.com/nJYRPuoJRA — Lee Southwick (@LeeWSFA) October 10, 2018

I-10, which runs through Tallahassee, is closed to clear all of the trees that fell on the highway:

I-10 is closed from DeFuniak Springs to Tallahassee due to cleanup from the hurricane. pic.twitter.com/Ztywjjwhe3 — Michael White (@michaelwhitewx) October 11, 2018

And there is extensive damage to the power grid in Tallahassee with trees taking out power lines:

Miccosukee and Buckingham damage noted by assessment crews earlier this evening. #MichaelTLH pic.twitter.com/GiynA7Mb77 — City of Tallahassee (@COTNews) October 11, 2018

Roads remain unsafe. Electric lines are down. Please stay off the road tonight to allow first responders and utility crews to assess damage and clear safe passage. pic.twitter.com/yGnGXBGX5T — City of Tallahassee (@COTNews) October 11, 2018

The clean up begins, but this will take weeks if not months in some areas:

Once again, @oncor is answering the call for help after a major weather event. This time, they're sending 100 employees / contractors and dozens of vehicles out to Florida and Georgia to restore power in the aftermath of #HurricaneMichael. #NBCDFWNow #TexasConnectsUS pic.twitter.com/vDcIIGXgEx — Tim Ciesco (@TimCiescoNBC5) October 11, 2018

***

