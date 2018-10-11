During his visit to the White House today, Kanye West revealed the real reason he’s pro-Donald Trump and embracing the #MAGA. In short, it’s the testosterone:
Kanye in Oval Office during 10-min speech: "My dad and my mom separated so there was not a lot of male energy in my home and also I’m married to a family where, you know, there’s not a lot of male energy. It’s beautiful though.”
Kanye said the #MAGA hat gives him power:
And it makes him feel like Superman:
Kanye also said Trump gave him “a Superman cape” to help do good.
It must be hard when even your father-in-law is a woman:
Kanye: I didn't grow up with a lot of male energy. The "I'm with her" slogan wasn't something I could feel on board with.
There was something about when I put that (MAGA) hat on, I feel like superman.
Hillary, just not man enough for the job:
Oh god, Kanye is live on TV right now talking about how he couldn’t vote for Hillary because she’s a woman, not enough “male energy” like Trump.
***
