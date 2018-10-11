I few minutes ago a Soyuz capsule carrying American astronaut Nick Hague and Russian cosmonaut Alexey Ovchinin suffered some sort of booster malfunction during launch, forcing the capsule to make an emergency landing:

Russian Soyuz rocket to make emergency landing after engine failure during lift-off to the International Space Station pic.twitter.com/0LZ5U2qMo0 — BBC Monitoring (@BBCMonitoring) October 11, 2018

The two were headed to the International Space Station:

#BREAKING Russian Soyuz rocket suffered malfunction during launch; two ISS crew made emergency landing in Kazakhstan, both alive. (via RT) pic.twitter.com/aFijiYO5Ei — Global Times (@globaltimesnews) October 11, 2018

NASA called the emergency landing a “ballistic descent mode”:

The Soyuz capsule is returning to Earth via a ballistic descent, which is a sharper angle of landing compared to normal. Search and rescue teams are heading towards the expected touchdown location of the spacecraft and crew. Live updates: https://t.co/mzKW5uDsTi pic.twitter.com/PH5t96RAfB — NASA (@NASA) October 11, 2018

According to NASA, both crew members are in “good condition”:

Search and rescue teams report they are in contact with the Soyuz crew, who report they are in good condition. The teams are en route to the landing site. Live updates: https://t.co/mzKW5uDsTi pic.twitter.com/Z6RXKMKLfg — NASA (@NASA) October 11, 2018

The capsule landing in Kazakhstan and rescue teams are on the way, although it will be a bit before they’re on the scene:

Okay, the Soyuz crew are alive, and have landed 20km east of a town called Dzhezkazgan. Rescue teams are currently on their way to get them (they are in good health), will be another hour. — Jonathan O'Callaghan (@Astro_Jonny) October 11, 2018

Kansas native is back on Earth. Helicopters are en route to Kazakhstan to pick astronauts up — MOSCOW (AP) — NASA: Russian space agency says astronauts are in good condition after emergency landing in Kazakhstan. — Shane Ewing KAKE News (@ShaneEwing) October 11, 2018

Update. Rescue crews are on the scene:

The search and rescue teams have reached the Soyuz spacecraft landing site and report that the two crew members are in good condition and are out of the capsule. Search and rescue teams are with the crew now. Latest updates: https://t.co/mzKW5uDsTi pic.twitter.com/WzomVblhtI — NASA (@NASA) October 11, 2018

Update 2. Proof of life:

