I few minutes ago a Soyuz capsule carrying American astronaut Nick Hague and Russian cosmonaut Alexey Ovchinin suffered some sort of booster malfunction during launch, forcing the capsule to make an emergency landing:

The two were headed to the International Space Station:

NASA called the emergency landing a “ballistic descent mode”:

According to NASA, both crew members are in “good condition”:

The capsule landing in Kazakhstan and rescue teams are on the way, although it will be a bit before they’re on the scene:

Update. Rescue crews are on the scene:

Update 2. Proof of life:

