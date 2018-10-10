As we told you earlier, Hurricane Michael intensified into a Category 4 monster overnight and is expected to make landfall near Panama City Beach later today:

Category 4 Hurricane Michael strengthening as it approaches the Florida Panhandle. Winds are currently sustained at 140 mph with gusts at 165 mph. #Michael #HurricaneMichael #Florida #FLwx pic.twitter.com/9bcKC7vj5b — Phil Buck (@Phil_Buck) October 10, 2018

But it looks like FEMA and state officials are giving contradictory information to residents.

Here’s FEMA chief Brock Long telling folks to evacuate “NOW”:

Do NOT ignore evacuation orders from local officials. You’re time to leave is NOW! Do NOT wait. #hurricanemichael2018 #michael — Brock Long (@FEMA_Brock) October 10, 2018

Florida Governor Rick Scott, however, is telling residents that the “time for evacuating along the coast has come and gone”:

The time for evacuating along the coast has come and gone. First responders will not be able to come out in the middle of the storm. If you chose to stay in an evacuation zone, you must SEEK REFUGE IMMEDIATELY. — Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) October 10, 2018

And the Bay County Sheriff’s Department has issued a “shelter-in-place” order:

A Shelter-in-Place order has been issued. Please stay off the roads. The Bay County Sheriff's Office will continue to respond to calls for service at this time, but that will soon change due to dangerous winds. Please continue to monitor local news for updates. — Bay County Sheriff (@BayCountySO) October 10, 2018

So, which is it?

