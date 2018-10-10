As we told you earlier, Hurricane Michael intensified into a Category 4 monster overnight and is expected to make landfall near Panama City Beach later today:

But it looks like FEMA and state officials are giving contradictory information to residents.

Here’s FEMA chief Brock Long telling folks to evacuate “NOW”:

Trending

Florida Governor Rick Scott, however, is telling residents that the “time for evacuating along the coast has come and gone”:

And the Bay County Sheriff’s Department has issued a “shelter-in-place” order:

So, which is it?

***

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: FEMAMichaelRick Scott