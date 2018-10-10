WTF?

A woman was escorted by cops off of a Frontier Airlines flight traveling from Orlando to Cleveland after she refused to deplane over her “emotional support” squirrel:

Those people cheering are the other passengers who had to get off the plane because of the squirrel:

According to reports, the woman “knew her rights” and that she didn’t have to get off the plane:

Narrator: She did not know her rights:

***

