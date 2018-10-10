WTF?
A woman was escorted by cops off of a Frontier Airlines flight traveling from Orlando to Cleveland after she refused to deplane over her “emotional support” squirrel:
"Rodents, including squirrels, are not allowed on Frontier flights": Police remove woman from plane after she tried to bring a squirrel on board, claiming it was an emotional support animal. https://t.co/R6OsYYuqYW pic.twitter.com/oLCYnz3NlW
Those people cheering are the other passengers who had to get off the plane because of the squirrel:
i just want everyone to know that all passengers had to deplane my flight to cleveland because a woman brought a SQUIRREL ON THE PLANE pic.twitter.com/TAdzUuKRWe
According to reports, the woman “knew her rights” and that she didn’t have to get off the plane:
Snarled by Squirrel: Passengers reported the woman said she ‘knew her rights’ and refused to get off the flight 🐿 @AviationHeds #AvGeek https://t.co/myiwhWj9HA
Narrator: She did not know her rights:
