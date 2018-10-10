WTF?

A woman was escorted by cops off of a Frontier Airlines flight traveling from Orlando to Cleveland after she refused to deplane over her “emotional support” squirrel:

"Rodents, including squirrels, are not allowed on Frontier flights": Police remove woman from plane after she tried to bring a squirrel on board, claiming it was an emotional support animal. https://t.co/R6OsYYuqYW pic.twitter.com/oLCYnz3NlW — ABC News (@ABC) October 10, 2018

Those people cheering are the other passengers who had to get off the plane because of the squirrel:

i just want everyone to know that all passengers had to deplane my flight to cleveland because a woman brought a SQUIRREL ON THE PLANE pic.twitter.com/TAdzUuKRWe — Julia Papesch (@julia_papesch) October 10, 2018

According to reports, the woman “knew her rights” and that she didn’t have to get off the plane:

Snarled by Squirrel: Passengers reported the woman said she ‘knew her rights’ and refused to get off the flight 🐿 @AviationHeds #AvGeek https://t.co/myiwhWj9HA — Julian Glover (@JulianGloverTV) October 10, 2018

Narrator: She did not know her rights:

***