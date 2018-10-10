The NRA has downgraded Sen. Jon Tester to a “D” rating after his no vote for Justice Brett Kavanaugh…

…and his communications director, Chris Meagher is not happy about it. You see, since Sen. Tester has spent his career as a butcher shooting cows and hogs, Montanans should forget about the NRA ranking:

“Jon Tester: Cow Assassin” just might stick:

Update: There’s video:

The NRA also didn’t let this pass and trolled the Test campaign with this fantastic tweet:

Perfect!

