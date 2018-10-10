The NRA has downgraded Sen. Jon Tester to a “D” rating after his no vote for Justice Brett Kavanaugh…

…and his communications director, Chris Meagher is not happy about it. You see, since Sen. Tester has spent his career as a butcher shooting cows and hogs, Montanans should forget about the NRA ranking:

While you were busy making your millions developing Maryland farmland, @jontester was making a living shooting hundreds of cows and hogs. So I think Montanans know who gets guns. #mtpol #mtsen https://t.co/inVR3iW3Th — Chris Meagher (@chrismeagher) October 9, 2018

“Jon Tester: Cow Assassin” just might stick:

who should they cast to star in the "Jon Tester: Cow Assassin" franchisehttps://t.co/khwWqfj4np — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) October 10, 2018

Update: There’s video:

Shocked none of the outside groups picked up on the obvious cow-shooting closing argument that was hiding in plain B-roll sight. pic.twitter.com/yDhXgjO8Fk — Liam Donovan (@LPDonovan) October 10, 2018

The NRA also didn’t let this pass and trolled the Test campaign with this fantastic tweet:

Perfect!

The NRA has the best social media team. Period. — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) October 10, 2018

Editor’s note: An additional tweet has been added to this post.

***

