No big deal, just Vice News’ DC bureau chief Shawna Thomas admitting that of course there were paid protesters at the Kavanaugh hearings to “create ‘viral’ moments”:

She later tweeted that she didn’t mean that there were people “being paid to protest who don’t care about the issue,” which nobody ever thought she said in the first place:

The Washington Post’s Dave Weigel compared the Kavanaugh protesters to “Tea Party groups paid field teams to organize real (unpaid) people”:

Yes, but:

A modest proposal for the future:

