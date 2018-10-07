Oh, man. When Michael Avenatti reads this…

Per @jonathanvswan, Trump admin officials who gathered at Trump hotel over wknd virtually toasted Michael Avenatti: “At one point in the evening, a sr person at one of the outside grps joked that Avenatti might have been on GOP payroll. "You guys put Avenatti up to it, right?" — Eliana Johnson (@elianayjohnson) October 7, 2018

Full report here:

In their celebrations, Team Kavanaugh thanks Michael Avenatti https://t.co/t4QMF6e5vt — Justin Green (@JGreenDC) October 7, 2018

As we told you, the creepy porn lawyer has been lashing out at anyone who dares blame him for Kavanaugh’s successful nomination, so we can’t wait to see his response to Trump officials literally toasting him in thanks:

.@MichaelAvenatti always responds to substantive criticism with the same old ad hominems. Respond to The NY Times report that you may have turned the tide for Kavanaugh https://t.co/iRMHI8x3xA — Alan Dershowitz (@AlanDersh) October 7, 2018

***

Related:

Michael Avenatti’s OVER being blamed for the Dems’ failed attempt to stop Kavanaugh’s nomination https://t.co/nQOJQiD6XX — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) October 6, 2018

ICYMI ==> UH OH! Michael Avenatti did NOT like Sen. Susan Collins hammering him in her SCOTUS decision announcement https://t.co/ga09JJ4C1M — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) October 6, 2018