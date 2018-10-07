There’s a new liberal talking point making the rounds that Sen. Susan Collins is a hypocrite because she called for Al Franken to resign before there was a hearing. From author Stephen King:

Shannon Watts:

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell:

And Twitchy regular John Fugelsang:

Yes. Why would anyone call for Al Franken to resign before there was a Senate hearing? It’s a real mystery:

But it’s not just the PHOTOGRAPHIC EVIDENCE. Franken was facing numerous groping accusations from women that were specific and included dates:

Again, more photographic evidence that it took place:

Then the dam burst on Al:

And let’s not forget, Franken admitted he was wrong without admitting to what the women accused him of. From CNN:

“I’ve met tens of thousands of people and taken thousands of photographs, often in crowded and chaotic situations,” the statement said. “I’m a warm person; I hug people. I’ve learned from recent stories that in some of those encounters, I crossed a line for some women — and I know that any number is too many.”

So, not the same at all, but libs will never admit that.

