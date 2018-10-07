There’s a new liberal talking point making the rounds that Sen. Susan Collins is a hypocrite because she called for Al Franken to resign before there was a hearing. From author Stephen King:

When Al Franken was accused of sexual impropriety, Susan Collins demanded he resign. Without a hearing. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) October 6, 2018

Shannon Watts:

Just a reminder that Susan Collins called on Al Franken to resign without the so-called due process and presumption of innocence that she claimed to be defending today regarding Kavanaugh’s confirmation. https://t.co/dT5jhKrLAB — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) October 5, 2018

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell:

Collins in Nov. '17: Franken allegations 'credible, disgusting and appalling'. As @Lawrence noted last night, Collins' talk of 'presumption of innocence' with Kavanaugh is in contrast to her calling for Franken to resign without an Ethics Committee probe. https://t.co/9blTCcTRns — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 6, 2018

And Twitchy regular John Fugelsang:

This woman wanted Al Franken to resign with zero investigation. https://t.co/HsJutCXz2I — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) October 7, 2018

Yes. Why would anyone call for Al Franken to resign before there was a Senate hearing? It’s a real mystery:

Maybe SNL can get Al Franken to play Al Franken in the skit they are definitely not going to do about this. pic.twitter.com/Ovo3XLFiYQ — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) November 16, 2017

But it’s not just the PHOTOGRAPHIC EVIDENCE. Franken was facing numerous groping accusations from women that were specific and included dates:

Al Franken accusers documented in detail where they were, including dates with these incidents. They also had a photograph. You know this. You don’t care. We know what you’re doing. https://t.co/HLvEmeyMRl — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) September 27, 2018

Again, more photographic evidence that it took place:

Best part of this CNN report on Al Franken's 2d sexual assault is how sad the anchors look — not for the victim, but because accusation is so believable. https://t.co/MjZzHdKzeY — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) November 20, 2017

Then the dam burst on Al:

JUST IN: Two more women accuse Al Franken of groping them https://t.co/7idXaJeeSj — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) November 23, 2017

I talked to a sixth Al Franken accuser, who says that he tried to give her a "wet, open-mouthed kiss" after conducting an onstage interview with her in 2006. https://t.co/g8sR1PfKqA — Anna Merlan (@annamerlan) November 30, 2017

And let’s not forget, Franken admitted he was wrong without admitting to what the women accused him of. From CNN:

“I’ve met tens of thousands of people and taken thousands of photographs, often in crowded and chaotic situations,” the statement said. “I’m a warm person; I hug people. I’ve learned from recent stories that in some of those encounters, I crossed a line for some women — and I know that any number is too many.”

So, not the same at all, but libs will never admit that.

