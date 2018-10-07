So, now that Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) has helped Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell get Justice Brett Kavanaugh confirmed, he can count on the GOP maybe cutting him a little slack as he takes on Republican Patrick Morrisey in November? Or not…

“Don’t. F*ck. With. Cocaine. Mitch.”

The kingpin said on “Face the Nation” this morning that he thinks Manchin’s vote “was the right thing to do” but “we’re trying to win seats.” Via CNN:

“We appreciate his vote for Judge Kavanaugh,” the Kentucky senator said Sunday on CBS’s “Face The Nation.” “I think it was the right thing to do. But we’re trying to win seats.”

Manchin might have had a false sense of security after McConnell personally thanked him yesterday for voting to confirm:

Back in WV, many Dems are reportedly furious with his vote:

So, nobody is happy with him? Good job.

***

