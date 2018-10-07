So, now that Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) has helped Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell get Justice Brett Kavanaugh confirmed, he can count on the GOP maybe cutting him a little slack as he takes on Republican Patrick Morrisey in November? Or not…

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says the Republican Party will still challenge Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia despite his help confirming Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court https://t.co/9fJNtisG0l pic.twitter.com/FNhjuSErwJ — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) October 7, 2018

“Don’t. F*ck. With. Cocaine. Mitch.”

The kingpin said on “Face the Nation” this morning that he thinks Manchin’s vote “was the right thing to do” but “we’re trying to win seats.” Via CNN:

“We appreciate his vote for Judge Kavanaugh,” the Kentucky senator said Sunday on CBS’s “Face The Nation.” “I think it was the right thing to do. But we’re trying to win seats.”

Manchin might have had a false sense of security after McConnell personally thanked him yesterday for voting to confirm:

Mitch McConnell says he "couldn't be prouder" of the Senate Republican conference. "We also want to thank Senator Manchin for helping us." https://t.co/DQbdRxlr5E pic.twitter.com/bImMPEW6kG — ABC News (@ABC) October 6, 2018

Back in WV, many Dems are reportedly furious with his vote:

Stand by for full dispatch from the ground in West Virginia, where Joe Manchin is facing a political firestorm after the Kavanaugh vote. One Democrat told me: "I feel raped all over again." https://t.co/7zGglfxkFG — Steve Peoples (@sppeoples) October 7, 2018

So, nobody is happy with him? Good job.

***

