Another “Dear Diary” entry from CNN’s Jim Acosta:
With a single speech, Sen. Collins, announcing her support for Kavanaugh, has paved the way for a much more conservative Supreme Court for the next generation. Abortion rights, gay rights, climate change, and health care reform could well be impacted for decades to come.
— Jim Acosta (@Acosta) October 5, 2018
It seems that a supposedly impartial member of the media is taking this a little hard:
U mad bro? https://t.co/9fq23T6K2s
— Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) October 5, 2018
But it’s what we expect:
That's a weird way for a journalist to frame what just happened. https://t.co/IGdpfaH4R6
— Doctor Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) October 5, 2018
Waiting for Chris Cillizza to weigh in, too:
"Let me say for the billionth time: Reporters don't root for a side. Period." – @CillizzaCNN https://t.co/zqijv4mrtd
— Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) October 5, 2018
I thought journalists didn't pick sides. https://t.co/WRgxTCpQVS
— Alyssa E. Hackbarth (@AlyssaEinDC) October 5, 2018
Nope:
Do you ever hide your bias? Sheesh https://t.co/Rw8Jz3SQez
— Mr. Miller (@JmeMiller1974) October 5, 2018
Ane he missed some things:
Not mentioned: gun rights, freedom of speech, freedom of association, right to life…. https://t.co/r4Xh6UlYJs
— Tim Carney (@TPCarney) October 5, 2018
OR
Constitution safe from editing to advance a bunch of liberal policies they can't get enacted through the proper channels https://t.co/tJMJXMUiF0
— Jim Hanson (@Uncle_Jimbo) October 5, 2018
And this is why Trump’s “fake news” resonates:
And it's leftist opinion cloaked in journalism like this that makes Trump's fake news stuff resonate. https://t.co/nSTuXxxz5i
— Duane Patterson (@Radioblogger) October 5, 2018
Acosta later got into it with Mitch McConnell’s communications director, Don Stewart:
Heads up: I think PFAW hacked your account.
— STEW (#StewMeetsDogs) 🇺🇸🐶 ⚾️ (@StewSays) October 5, 2018
More bashing the press by those in power. First Amendment getting you down Stew?
— Jim Acosta (@Acosta) October 5, 2018
And that’s when Acosta got the First Amendment lesson…
Nope, in fact I was exercising my First Amendment rights.
You get to express opinions; I get to express opinions. That's how it works.
Thanks for the RT.
— STEW (#StewMeetsDogs) 🇺🇸🐶 ⚾️ (@StewSays) October 5, 2018
…that he wasn’t happy with:
No.. this is what bullying the press looks like. And it's shameful. My goodness. You guys had a big win today. Can't you win gracefully?
— Jim Acosta (@Acosta) October 5, 2018
LOL.
***
