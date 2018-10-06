Another “Dear Diary” entry from CNN’s Jim Acosta:

With a single speech, Sen. Collins, announcing her support for Kavanaugh, has paved the way for a much more conservative Supreme Court for the next generation. Abortion rights, gay rights, climate change, and health care reform could well be impacted for decades to come. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) October 5, 2018

It seems that a supposedly impartial member of the media is taking this a little hard:

But it’s what we expect:

That's a weird way for a journalist to frame what just happened. https://t.co/IGdpfaH4R6 — Doctor Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) October 5, 2018

Waiting for Chris Cillizza to weigh in, too:

"Let me say for the billionth time: Reporters don't root for a side. Period." – @CillizzaCNN https://t.co/zqijv4mrtd — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) October 5, 2018

I thought journalists didn't pick sides. https://t.co/WRgxTCpQVS — Alyssa E. Hackbarth (@AlyssaEinDC) October 5, 2018

Nope:

Do you ever hide your bias? Sheesh https://t.co/Rw8Jz3SQez — Mr. Miller (@JmeMiller1974) October 5, 2018

Ane he missed some things:

Not mentioned: gun rights, freedom of speech, freedom of association, right to life…. https://t.co/r4Xh6UlYJs — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) October 5, 2018

OR Constitution safe from editing to advance a bunch of liberal policies they can't get enacted through the proper channels https://t.co/tJMJXMUiF0 — Jim Hanson (@Uncle_Jimbo) October 5, 2018

And this is why Trump’s “fake news” resonates:

And it's leftist opinion cloaked in journalism like this that makes Trump's fake news stuff resonate. https://t.co/nSTuXxxz5i — Duane Patterson (@Radioblogger) October 5, 2018

Acosta later got into it with Mitch McConnell’s communications director, Don Stewart:

Heads up: I think PFAW hacked your account. — STEW (#StewMeetsDogs) 🇺🇸🐶 ⚾️ (@StewSays) October 5, 2018

More bashing the press by those in power. First Amendment getting you down Stew? — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) October 5, 2018

And that’s when Acosta got the First Amendment lesson…

Nope, in fact I was exercising my First Amendment rights.

You get to express opinions; I get to express opinions. That's how it works.

Thanks for the RT. — STEW (#StewMeetsDogs) 🇺🇸🐶 ⚾️ (@StewSays) October 5, 2018

…that he wasn’t happy with:

No.. this is what bullying the press looks like. And it's shameful. My goodness. You guys had a big win today. Can't you win gracefully? — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) October 5, 2018

LOL.

***

