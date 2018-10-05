Posted without comment:
Brett Kavanaugh will be Donald Trump’s 69th confirmed judge.
— Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) October 5, 2018
Well, no comment except for the dozens and dozens of folks who responded with “nice,” which is a Twitter meme in response to the number 69 for some reason. Some examples:
NICE.
— Courtney Shadegg (@CShadegg) October 5, 2018
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) October 5, 2018
Or maybe it’s the end of this meme?
ABOLISH NICE https://t.co/5C1J1WQdxU
— Vote Matt Negrin for NY GOV to see Trump’s taxes (@MattNegrin) October 5, 2018
And LOL:
It’s a reference to the classic drinking game, “69” https://t.co/sORIuAac8E
— the democrats learned nothing from 2016 👻 (@isamuel) October 5, 2018
Oh, and let’s not forget to thank Harry Reid — 69 times over — just for giggles:
Thanks @SenatorReid !! https://t.co/eyUQrk9OjP
— Meech (@michi83) October 5, 2018
***
Related:
UH OH! Michael Avenatti did NOT like Sen. Susan Collins hammering him in her SCOTUS decision announcement https://t.co/ga09JJ4C1M
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) October 5, 2018
SUSAN THUNDERDOME! Susan Rice ready to run against Sen. Susan Collins in Maine? https://t.co/IIicH7Q2Ht
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) October 5, 2018
‘How is that just?’ Lisa Murkowski’s explanation for no vote on Brett Kavanaugh is truly ‘despicable’ https://t.co/3IamnhBdd4
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) October 5, 2018