Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley took to Twitter early this morning to explain how senators will review the supplemental FBI background file now that it has been received by Grassley and Sen. Dianne Feinstein:

Sen. Grassley addressed complaints that Dr. Christine Blasey Ford and Brett Kavanaugh himself were not interviewed:

And even better? Sen. Grassley reminded Dems that the rules he’s using for the review were set via a memorandum of understanding between the Obama White House and then Judiciary Committee Chairman Pat Leahy, who of course is a Democrat:

As for what’s in the background check, the WSJ reported this morning that it’s a big fat zero:

Statement from Dr. Ford’s attorneys, who aren’t happy:

And now they vote.

