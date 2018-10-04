Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley took to Twitter early this morning to explain how senators will review the supplemental FBI background file now that it has been received by Grassley and Sen. Dianne Feinstein:

Supplemental FBI background file for Judge Kavanaugh has been received by @senjudiciary Ranking Member Feinstein & I have agreed to alternating EQUAL access for senators to study content from additional background info gathered by non-partisan FBI agents 1/3 — ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) October 4, 2018

Sen. Grassley addressed complaints that Dr. Christine Blasey Ford and Brett Kavanaugh himself were not interviewed:

FBI supplement requested Friday sept 28 by bipartisan group of senators w specific scope of current/credible allegations. Dr Ford & Judge Kavanaugh had opportunity to testify under oath b4 public/cmte to tell senators what they know 2/3 — ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) October 4, 2018

And even better? Sen. Grassley reminded Dems that the rules he’s using for the review were set via a memorandum of understanding between the Obama White House and then Judiciary Committee Chairman Pat Leahy, who of course is a Democrat:

This FBI material will b handled per 2009 memorandum of understanding/MOU signed btwn Obama WHCounsel & then-SJC Chairman Leahy. Thats latest memorialization of this “loan agreement” of ExecBranch material. Feinstein, Durbin, Schumer, & others were on SJC in 09 & didnt object 3/3 — ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) October 4, 2018

As for what’s in the background check, the WSJ reported this morning that it’s a big fat zero:

Breaking: White House finds no corroboration of sexual misconduct allegations against Brett Kavanaugh after examining reports from FBI's latest probe https://t.co/nnNKmjz8ke pic.twitter.com/HtiQN9C6IK — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) October 4, 2018

Statement from Dr. Ford’s attorneys, who aren’t happy:

Just In: Statement from Dr. Christine Blasey Ford’s attorneys. pic.twitter.com/2kcoll6DdI — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) October 4, 2018

And now they vote.

