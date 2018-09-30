Axios’ Jonathan Swan has a new report citing White House sources on what’s going on behind the scenes with SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

First up, there is no “Plan B”:

For the White House, it's Brett Kavanaugh or bust. They have no Plan B and there's not even discussion of one, according to five sources with direct knowledge of the sensitive internal White House talks. https://t.co/gVUfCKoHO1 — Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) September 30, 2018

According to the source, the White House recognizes there’s no time between now and the midterms “to put up a new person”:

Sunday night email blast from @axios & @jonathanvswan on Kavanaugh ""He's too big to fail now," said a senior source involved in the confirmation process..There's no time before the [midterm] election to put up a new person," a White House official close to the process told me." — JimMacKayOnAir (@JimMacKayOnAir) September 30, 2018

And if the Senate flips, they’re expecting a “4-4” court for the rest of Trump’s term:

“If he [Kavanaugh] doesn’t make it and the Senate flips, I think it's 4-4 for next two years.” https://t.co/NkzThTpCmc — Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) September 30, 2018

Which is why the White House is going to make Dem senators in red states “f*cking vote”:

"There's nowhere to go. We're gonna make them f—ing vote. [Joe] Manchin in West Virginia, in those red states. Joe Donnelly? He said he's a no? Fine, we'll see how that goes. There will be a vote on [Kavanaugh]." https://t.co/5KChoJSGC1 — Axios (@axios) September 30, 2018

Game on.

***

