Axios’ Jonathan Swan has a new report citing White House sources on what’s going on behind the scenes with SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

First up, there is no “Plan B”:

According to the source, the White House recognizes there’s no time between now and the midterms “to put up a new person”:

And if the Senate flips, they’re expecting a “4-4” court for the rest of Trump’s term:

Which is why the White House is going to make Dem senators in red states “f*cking vote”:

Game on.

