Earlier Friday night we told you that the UltraViolet feminist group tweeted that Sen. Jeff Flake would “potentially” press charges against the women who confronted him in an elevator this morning to protest Judge Brett Kavanaugh:

BREAKING: @JeffFlake is potentially pressing charges against two sexual assault survivors and UltraViolet members who confronted him on his way into the hearing earlier today. This is shameful and cowardly. We will fight these potential charges. https://t.co/AndmnaWeAA pic.twitter.com/ayWBsuS5dn — UltraViolet (@UltraViolet) September 28, 2018

And now we can report that this rumor was total BULLS*IT. From the Capitol Police:

From a Capitol Police spokeswoman: "Senator Flake has informed us he is not pressing charges." https://t.co/qZzjoBGREk — Elana Schor (@eschor) September 28, 2018

And from Jeff Flake’s office:

Aide to Flake tells me this is completely false. He will not be pressing any charges. https://t.co/v3bLTuntmx — Joe Perticone (@JoePerticone) September 28, 2018

And Republicans think this next week will go any better?

