Earlier Friday night we told you that the UltraViolet feminist group tweeted that Sen. Jeff Flake would “potentially” press charges against the women who confronted him in an elevator this morning to protest Judge Brett Kavanaugh:

And now we can report that this rumor was total BULLS*IT. From the Capitol Police:

Trending

And from Jeff Flake’s office:

And Republicans think this next week will go any better?

***

Related:

 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Jeff Flake