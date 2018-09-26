And now we’re hearing directly from the president regarding Julie Swetnick, Michael Avenatti’s new client who accused SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh of attending parties (and possibly participating in) where women were gang raped:

Avenatti is a third rate lawyer who is good at making false accusations, like he did on me and like he is now doing on Judge Brett Kavanaugh. He is just looking for attention and doesn’t want people to look at his past record and relationships – a total low-life! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 26, 2018

Buckle up, media:

NEW:President Trump believes “that he must personally take charge of defending his embattled nominee ahead of Thursday's critical appearance before the Senate Judiciary Committee.” ⁦@kaitlancollins⁩ ⁦@Kevinliptakcnn⁩ ⁦@DanaBashCNN⁩ report https://t.co/TUnYhUIuTd — andrew kaczynski🧐 (@KFILE) September 26, 2018

Although this might not be good news for Brett Kavanaugh:

The one thing that could scuttle the Kavanaugh nomination at this point. https://t.co/1NhhUl8o7h — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) September 26, 2018

The president is set to take questions today at 5:00:

President @realDonaldTrump will hold a press conference tomorrow at 5pm to discuss the #UNGA trip and news of the day. — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) September 25, 2018

Fireworks iminent.

***

