While on MSNBC yesterday, Sen. Dick Durbin told Chuck Todd, “I think we’re learning on our lesson” when the Harry Reid changed the filibuster rules in 2013:

Also of note, if Dems didn’t filibuster Neil Gorsuch in 2017, they’d still have the ability to filibuster Judge Kavanaugh now:

Although former Reid staffer Adam Jentleson disagrees with Durbin’s take:

But why would McConnell go nuclear if Reid hadn’t gone nuclear? This just doesn’t make sense:

