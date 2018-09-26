Donald Trump Jr. and Kim Guilfoyle were in Montana last night campaigning for GOP Senate candidate Matt Rosendale:
Thank you @DonaldJTrumpJr @kimguilfoyle for all your support! WE. WILL. WIN. THIS. RACE. #MAGA #AmericaFirst #MontanaFirst #TrumpCountry #mtsen #mtpol pic.twitter.com/R4RHze9K2k
— Matt Rosendale (@MattForMontana) September 26, 2018
The president’s eldest son is a natural fit for the state:
And @kimguilfoyle just called @DonaldJTrumpJr a “real outdoorsman”#MTpol #MTsen
— Bob Brigham (@BobBrigham) September 26, 2018
And Trump Jr. did get in this great line during the rally:
"Donald Trump lied to you about 1 thing," @DonaldJTrumpJr tells the crowd here. "He did. He said that you would be sick of winning…Are you sick of winning yet? Cause I’m not sick of winning!" #MTSEN
— Ali Vitali (@alivitali) September 26, 2018
That’s a good line. But what might be more interesting is that neither Rosendale or Trump Jr. talked about Brett Kavanaugh:
.@MattForMontana brings up the role of senators in confirming or denying Supreme Court nominees — knocking Tester for supporting Obama's justices, but not mentioning anything about Kavanaugh or the allegations against him. #MTSEN
— Ali Vitali (@alivitali) September 26, 2018
Interesting that Matt Rosendale didn’t talk about the Brett Kavanaugh nomination, but instead talked about Justice Sotomayor.
Even in Montana, #BrettKavanaugh is now toxic. #mtpol #mtsen
— Bob Brigham (@BobBrigham) September 26, 2018
“A big tell”?
This was a big tell.@DonaldJTrumpJr flew out here to Montana, but didn’t push #BrettKavanaugh — despite the embattled nomination???
It was not part of the argument against @jontester. They just basically ignored their nomination crisis.#mtpol #mtsen #mtnews #BelieveSurvivors https://t.co/9MWUGTjI6e
— Bob Brigham (@BobBrigham) September 26, 2018
As we told you earlier, Maggie Haberman reported that the president was still in wait-and-see mode on his nominee. Maybe that’s why?
No wonder @DonaldJTrumpJr only mentioned #BrettKavanaugh a single time at his campaign rally in Montana tonight. GOP senate nominee Matt Rosendale didn’t even do that. #MTsen #MTpol https://t.co/HjUL4Un449
— Bob Brigham (@BobBrigham) September 26, 2018
The latest poll has Rosendale trailing incumbent Dem Sen. Jon Tester by 4 points.
