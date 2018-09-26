Donald Trump Jr. and Kim Guilfoyle were in Montana last night campaigning for GOP Senate candidate Matt Rosendale:

The president’s eldest son is a natural fit for the state:

And Trump Jr. did get in this great line during the rally:

"Donald Trump lied to you about 1 thing," @DonaldJTrumpJr tells the crowd here. "He did. He said that you would be sick of winning…Are you sick of winning yet? Cause I’m not sick of winning!" #MTSEN — Ali Vitali (@alivitali) September 26, 2018

That’s a good line. But what might be more interesting is that neither Rosendale or Trump Jr. talked about Brett Kavanaugh:

.@MattForMontana brings up the role of senators in confirming or denying Supreme Court nominees — knocking Tester for supporting Obama's justices, but not mentioning anything about Kavanaugh or the allegations against him. #MTSEN — Ali Vitali (@alivitali) September 26, 2018

Interesting that Matt Rosendale didn’t talk about the Brett Kavanaugh nomination, but instead talked about Justice Sotomayor. Even in Montana, #BrettKavanaugh is now toxic. #mtpol #mtsen — Bob Brigham (@BobBrigham) September 26, 2018

“A big tell”?

This was a big tell.@DonaldJTrumpJr flew out here to Montana, but didn’t push #BrettKavanaugh — despite the embattled nomination??? It was not part of the argument against @jontester. They just basically ignored their nomination crisis.#mtpol #mtsen #mtnews #BelieveSurvivors https://t.co/9MWUGTjI6e — Bob Brigham (@BobBrigham) September 26, 2018

As we told you earlier, Maggie Haberman reported that the president was still in wait-and-see mode on his nominee. Maybe that’s why?

No wonder @DonaldJTrumpJr only mentioned #BrettKavanaugh a single time at his campaign rally in Montana tonight. GOP senate nominee Matt Rosendale didn’t even do that. #MTsen #MTpol https://t.co/HjUL4Un449 — Bob Brigham (@BobBrigham) September 26, 2018

The latest poll has Rosendale trailing incumbent Dem Sen. Jon Tester by 4 points.

