Donald Trump Jr. and Kim Guilfoyle were in Montana last night campaigning for GOP Senate candidate Matt Rosendale:

The president’s eldest son is a natural fit for the state:

And Trump Jr. did get in this great line during the rally:

That’s a good line. But what might be more interesting is that neither Rosendale or Trump Jr. talked about Brett Kavanaugh:

“A big tell”?

As we told you earlier, Maggie Haberman reported that the president was still in wait-and-see mode on his nominee. Maybe that’s why?

The latest poll has Rosendale trailing incumbent Dem Sen. Jon Tester by 4 points.

***

