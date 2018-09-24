Hillary Clinton thinks it would be “very easy” for the FBI to investigate SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh and all of these 30-year-old allegations:

“EXCELLENT,” tweets Juanita Broaddrick, who alleges that Bill Clinton raped her in 1978. “[S]ince it’s ‘very easy’ to go back that far” it shouldn’t be a problem at all!

And we do hope the FBI investigates Hillary’s role in the cover-up as well:

Make it happen!

