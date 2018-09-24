Hillary Clinton thinks it would be “very easy” for the FBI to investigate SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh and all of these 30-year-old allegations:
Hillary Clinton: It would be "very easy" for FBI to investigate Kavanaugh allegation https://t.co/UxyG3lUIFn
— Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) September 23, 2018
“EXCELLENT,” tweets Juanita Broaddrick, who alleges that Bill Clinton raped her in 1978. “[S]ince it’s ‘very easy’ to go back that far” it shouldn’t be a problem at all!
EXCELLENT……then you @HillaryClinton would support my request for the FBI to investigate my RAPE by your husband…..since it’s “very easy” to go back that far. https://t.co/FREr4z6Jxc
— Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) September 23, 2018
And we do hope the FBI investigates Hillary’s role in the cover-up as well:
Hillary personally threatened me 3 weeks after the rape. She deserves to be attacked. https://t.co/k8QGePKl5g
— Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) September 23, 2018
Make it happen!
