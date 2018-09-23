You knew this was coming next after tonight’s new allegations against SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh from Ronan Farrow and Michael Avenatti:

Just in: Feinstein asking for a delay: “I am writing to request an immediate postponement of any further proceedings related to the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh,” — Ariane de Vogue (@Arianedevogue) September 24, 2018

Full statement here:

NEWS: Feinstein writes to Grassley asking for “an immediate postponement of any further proceedings related to the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh” and calls on him to support an FBI investigation jnto the sexual misconduct allegations by Deborah Ramirez and Christine Blasey Ford. pic.twitter.com/DKadLRJ3Kn — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) September 24, 2018

Or maybe Sen. Feinstein can produce actually evidence? Just a thought:

No. Feinstein needs to produce evidence, not two claims from 30 years ago (one which she purposefully hid during the hearing) where the witnesses named contradict the claims. https://t.co/Cc2bBDEEMA — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) September 24, 2018

There’s also reportedly another letter that Dr. Christine Blasey Ford sent to Sen. Feinstein, but it hasn’t been released yet:

Christine Blasey Ford sent a letter directly to Grassley this weekend, according to two sources familiar with the matter, which her camp has consented to release. It hasn't been released yet. — Elana Schor (@eschor) September 24, 2018

Update. Sen. Grassley will investigate the claims made in the New Yorker article:

Grassley staff plans to look into the allegations in the New Yorker article, according to a spokesman for the senator, who also denied that Grassley or his office had any prior knowledge of the allegations before they were published tonight. — Manu Raju (@mkraju) September 24, 2018

The aide said it’s premature to say whether the woman will be called as a witness or how it would affect the Thursday hearing — Manu Raju (@mkraju) September 24, 2018

