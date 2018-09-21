Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley is threatening to hold a vote on Monday on SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh if he doesn’t hear from Dr. Christine Blasey Ford’s attorney by 10 p.m. tonight:

Monday hearing by @senjudiciary for #SCOTUS nominee postponed; Committee chairman @ChuckGrassley threatens a vote instead if no response by 22:00 EDT from accuser's lawyers. — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) September 21, 2018

Still no agreement on Professor Ford testifying before Senate Judiciary Committee; Deadline has been extended until 10 PM Eastern. Chair @ChuckGrassley says if no agreement tonight on testimony the committee will vote on the Brett Kavanaugh nomination on Monday. — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) September 21, 2018

Grassley amps up the pressure on Ford, says the Judiciary committee will vote Monday on Kavanaugh unless they can come to some accommodation for her to testify next week, in which case he will postpone the vote. Wants to hear from her by 10 PM tonight. — Byron Tau (@ByronTau) September 21, 2018

Statement here:

And here’s where we are on the negotiations:

The lengthy letter from Grassley's staff to Ford's lawyers also gets on record which of her requests the GOP are accepting and which they are demanding … — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) September 21, 2018

Ford requests accepted by GOP:

-No Kavanaugh during her testimony

-One camera, limit press access

-Equal ?s time for all senators

-Adequate breaks during testimony

-Adequate security … — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) September 21, 2018

Ford requests denied by GOP:

-Kavanaugh testify first

-Hearing be Thursday (offering Wed)

-Only senators do Qs (Rs want option of female staff lawyers for questioners)

-Subpoena Mark Judge

-Call more witnesses requested by Ford — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) September 21, 2018

We’ll keep you posted.

***

Related:

ICYMI ==> 'What a joke this has become!' Guess why Christine Blasey Ford and Dems might seek to further delay Kavanaugh hearing https://t.co/FRzBWHOd6k — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) September 21, 2018