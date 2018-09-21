Wow. We thought that the ad we told you about in the WI-01 that featured Dem Randy Bryce’s own brother against him was bad, but this one from Dem David Brill, running in the AZ-04, is even worse! Brill gets 6 of incumbent Rep. Paul Gosar’s siblings to bash in the incumbent Republican.

Check it out:

Rep. Gosar has 9 siblings, so it’s not a total family breakdown:

But holidays this year could be a problem

One of the siblings accused Gosar of being a racist:

Which might have something to do with Gosar calling white supremacist violence that ended up with one woman dead in Charlottesville, VA a “false flag”:

Another brother said that Gosar “doesn’t appear to be well”:

They really aren’t pulling any punches:

***

