Wow. We thought that the ad we told you about in the WI-01 that featured Dem Randy Bryce’s own brother against him was bad, but this one from Dem David Brill, running in the AZ-04, is even worse! Brill gets 6 of incumbent Rep. Paul Gosar’s siblings to bash in the incumbent Republican.

Check it out:

In our new video campaign, six of Paul Gosar’s siblings talk about the values they grew up with and how their brother's actions and statements fail to live up to those values. That’s why all of them are endorsing Dr. David Brill for Congress.

Vote https://t.co/DbEC7lSFux pic.twitter.com/IiMp9dmljl — Brill for Congress (@Brill4Congress) September 21, 2018

Rep. Gosar has 9 siblings, so it’s not a total family breakdown:

9 siblings. So his fav/unfav with siblings is def underwater. Don’t know where remaining 2 are, but he’s at least 67% strongly disapprove. — Alex Seitz-Wald (@aseitzwald) September 21, 2018

But holidays this year could be a problem

I would pay a sum of money to see this family's Christmas cards this year https://t.co/bW6hst0M3B — BigMcLrgHuge (@BigMcLrgHuge) September 21, 2018

One of the siblings accused Gosar of being a racist:

New: Six of Rep. Paul Gosar's siblings endorse his opponent and denounce the congressman in a series of campaign ads. "It would be difficult to see my brother as anything but a racist," his sister says in one video. https://t.co/Q5lamjoCjh — Joseph Flaherty (@flahertyjoseph) September 21, 2018

Which might have something to do with Gosar calling white supremacist violence that ended up with one woman dead in Charlottesville, VA a “false flag”:

I mean, it could be because of the conspiracy theories… https://t.co/AxtM90V8gC — Charles Ornstein (@charlesornstein) September 22, 2018

Another brother said that Gosar “doesn’t appear to be well”:

Gosar's brother David tells me that the best thing Arizonans could do for their brother is to send him home. "He just doesn’t appear to be well," David said. https://t.co/Q5lamjoCjh — Joseph Flaherty (@flahertyjoseph) September 21, 2018

They really aren’t pulling any punches:

In 2015, I wrote about Gosar hiding his shaking hands under the table and behind his back. He told me it was caused by back pain. At times he appeared to slur his words or talk slower than usual. He insisted he was "healthy as a horse." https://t.co/WcEW1Avr0R https://t.co/kdVTMt2mCp — Rebekah L. Sanders🦅 (@RebekahLSanders) September 21, 2018

