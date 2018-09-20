A building housing a senior center caught fire in D.C. yesterday…

#DCsBravest continue to evacuate the residents of 2 alarm fire 900 5th St SE. This 5 story building houses senior citizens. We are using large water streams to attack the fire in the roof and attic, without endangering residents or firefighters. pic.twitter.com/VCgLA5Jwkm — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) September 19, 2018

And U.S. Marines ran to the rescue. Literally:

Marines from 8 and I running towards the fire raging in SE DC. pic.twitter.com/4vSKsuyTGo — Lyndsey Medsker (@lmedsker) September 19, 2018

“Special kind of human,” indeed:

Wow. Special kind of human. https://t.co/pVOsjA3wHY — Bryan Llenas (@BryanLlenas) September 20, 2018

The Marines were responsible for a number of rescues at the center:

Incredible bravery and absolute dedication to duty @USMarineCorps Capt Trey Gregory told @nbcaaron about running with his fellow marines into a burning senior living facility to carry residents out in SE DC (LIVE COVERAGE @nbcwashington) pic.twitter.com/7BDIplYcmt — Tommy McFLY (@TommyMcFLY) September 19, 2018

Other Marines rushed extra wheelchairs to the center to help with the evacuation:

People are running toward the burning building pushing wheelchairs to rescue residents from the burning Arthur Capper Senior Apartments in D.C. U.S. Marines are also part of the rescue operation. pic.twitter.com/xZwKoBV9w8 — NBCWashington (@nbcwashington) September 19, 2018

The Marines helped carry this paralyzed man downstairs:

MORE: Ramona Williams and her 73yo father, James Williams, escaped from their second floor apartment. James has multiple sclerosis and is paralyzed from the neck down. Ramona tells me three U.S. Marines from the neighboring barracks helped carry her father downstairs/outside. pic.twitter.com/afcCbx8u1b — Kevin Lewis (@ABC7Kevin) September 19, 2018

More shots of the rescues:

UPDATE: Along with @dcfireems and other agencies, U.S. Marines @USMC ran over to help rescue seniors from Arthur Capper Apartments on 5th St. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/24OHaolEVJ — LORENZO HALL (@LorenzoHall) September 20, 2018

And a thank you from the D.C. fire department:

Some of the rescues made by #DCsBravest with the help of neighbors, @DCPoliceDept and others during the early stages of the 5th Street Fire. A shoutout to the @USMC members who also raced to assist in the evacuation. Semper Fi! pic.twitter.com/cgGtJj3buY — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) September 20, 2018

And the mayor:

Thank you @USMC. It’s incredibly moving to see such brave acts at such important times. https://t.co/Iry8jBigY9 — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) September 20, 2018

***