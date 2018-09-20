A building housing a senior center caught fire in D.C. yesterday…

And U.S. Marines ran to the rescue. Literally:

“Special kind of human,” indeed:

Trending

The Marines were responsible for a number of rescues at the center:

Other Marines rushed extra wheelchairs to the center to help with the evacuation:

The Marines helped carry this paralyzed man downstairs:

More shots of the rescues:

And a thank you from the D.C. fire department:

And the mayor:

***

 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: d.C.Marines