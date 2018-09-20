An arrest has been made in the stabbing death of Wendy Martinez, a 35-year-old tech executive who was attacked while jogging in D.C.’s Logan Circle neighborhood on Tuesday:

BREAKING NEWS: Police have charged Anthony Crawford, 23, of Northwest with first-degree murder while armed in the death of DC jogger Wendy Martinez.https://t.co/bQwhXhTZXy — WTOP (@WTOP) September 20, 2018

Crawford was arrested about a mile away from the attack:

NEW: Police arrested the suspect in Wendy Martinez murder at a park a little more than a mile away https://t.co/pEs9VMKo67 — Nancy Chen (@NancyChenNews) September 20, 2018

Police say the attack appeared to be random and the motive was still not known:

“The motive in this case right now is unknown.” – Chief Newsham of @DCPoliceDept — Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) September 20, 2018

And police believer Crawford acted alone:

Logan Circle stabbing death: Metro Police names 23 y/o Anthony Crawford of NW DC as their suspect. They believe he acted alone in the killing of #WendyMartinez. @MayorBowser says they are confident this is the person responsible for her death. pic.twitter.com/J88jE6skpo — Joyce Koh (@JoyceKohTV) September 20, 2018

