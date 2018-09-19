Breaking news out of Middleton, WI:
BREAKING: Active shooter reported at Middleton software company, multiple ambulances sent https://t.co/sN3H3NPRTD pic.twitter.com/etEMKBwjEO
Police and paramedics are responding:
FROM OUR REPORTER ON SCENE:
At least 40 police squad cars and ambulances outside the building
Police have set up a perimeter around the building & are taking people out of it
One woman was taken out of the building screaming, saying it was "a devastating loss" https://t.co/GjiZm34Zgh
The software company is reportedly Esker Software:
(AP) The State Journal reports that the Dane County dispatch center said shots have been fired at Esker Software in Middleton. Police and multiple ambulances have responded. https://t.co/MlkgsilWNK
From the Middleton Police:
ACTIVE SHOOTER: 1800 Deming Way https://t.co/EYzSLpvLYg
Building employees are being moved to the Marriott parking lot to speak with police. An officer tells me this hotel went on lockdown as a precaution. pic.twitter.com/f7nbTjwerL
