Marco Rubio is calling out the Salt Bae, who is real life is Turkish chef and restaurateur Nusret Gökçe best known for the meme featuring him flicking salt on a meal, after the “weirdo” posted video of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro enjoying a lavish steak dinner with cigars while at his restaurant in Turkey:

I don’t know who this weirdo #Saltbae is, but the guy he is so proud to host is not the President of #Venezuela. He is actually the overweight dictator of a nation where 30% of the people eat only once a day & infants are suffering from malnutrition. https://t.co/sSNPK9cAAx — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) September 18, 2018

Sen. Rubio even encouraged those angry at Gökçe to harass his restaurant in Miami over it:

This guy @nusr_ett who admires dictator @NicolasMaduro so much actually owns a steakhouse in, of all places, #Miami. It’s called NUSR-ET STEAKHOUSE MIAMI located at 999 Brickell Avenue, Miami, FL 33131

The phone number is 1 305 415 9990 in case anyone wanted to call. https://t.co/7CDkgHVZWh — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) September 18, 2018

Sen. Rubio continued the attack:

While some like @nusr_ett feed dictators like Nicolas Maduro, others are helping to feed innocent children being starved by the Maduro regime in #Venezuela. https://t.co/mCAUd2gJ65 — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) September 18, 2018

Although Gökçe deleted the videos from *his* social media, the internet is forever:

I know things are wild lately, but I never expected to see Salt Bae serving a feast to Nicolas Maduro pic.twitter.com/ao6dmLqRZe — Jesus Rodriguez (@jesusrodriguezb) September 17, 2018

Of course, libs aren’t happy with Sen. Rubio calling out Gökçe for hosting the brutal dictator:

Does this violate twitter tos? https://t.co/8W9X3TzISE — Helen Kennedy (@HelenKennedy) September 18, 2018

Is Marco Rubio trying to incite a hate crime? https://t.co/PrO8OWeIae — David Klion🌹🔥 (@DavidKlion) September 18, 2018

Government officials doxing people is straight out of the Donald J Trump playbook and it’s never good. Though seeing someone so self-righteous do it is kind of amazing. https://t.co/IYlFyIQ6Yn — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) September 18, 2018

You're a United States Senator. How are you not better than this? I can't believe I donated to your campaign in 2016… https://t.co/g8Bb310bdI — T. Greg Doucette (@greg_doucette) September 18, 2018

Please report this loser to Twitter for targeted harassment. I vehemently oppose Maduro's dictatorship, but @marcorubio can't make a right with two wrongs and needs to be sent to Twitter jail for a while. As a public official, he should know this is wrong.#TuesdayThoughts https://t.co/Q0zbeqs7Cf — Grant Stern (@grantstern) September 18, 2018

This guy Marco Rubio is a US Senator. Maduro may be a filthy dictator ruining his country…. but this is doxxing and incitement to harass https://t.co/ZPrlrYFhB4 — Giles Dilnot (@reporterboy) September 18, 2018

Now do the phone number for the President that admires Putin so much. https://t.co/4CXj70GxhB — Schooley (@Rschooley) September 18, 2018

Doxxing: it’s not just for anonymous trolls anymore! https://t.co/I1b9UwCmB7 — Don Moynihan (@donmoyn) September 18, 2018

You finally decide to grow a backbone and call someone out for cozying up to dictators, and you decide to direct your ire toward a meme-steak salesman? https://t.co/bdtjeFUrkl — Brody Logan (@BrodyLogan) September 18, 2018

Yes. He just grew a “backbone” despite being a possible target by the Maduro regime? Try again:

U.S. detects possible death threat against Rubio from Venezuela | Miami Herald https://t.co/jNVYqFjpmP — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) August 13, 2017

