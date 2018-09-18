Marco Rubio is calling out the Salt Bae, who is real life is Turkish chef and restaurateur Nusret Gökçe best known for the meme featuring him flicking salt on a meal, after the “weirdo” posted video of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro enjoying a lavish steak dinner with cigars while at his restaurant in Turkey:

Sen. Rubio even encouraged those angry at Gökçe to harass his restaurant in Miami over it:

Sen. Rubio continued the attack:

Although Gökçe deleted the videos from *his* social media, the internet is forever:

Of course, libs aren’t happy with Sen. Rubio calling out Gökçe for hosting the brutal dictator:

Yes. He just grew a “backbone” despite being a possible target by the Maduro regime? Try again:

