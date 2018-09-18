Photos collected by @WeatherNation meteorologist Dakota Smith show the devastation to North Carolina in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence.

Surf City:

First up, Surf City, NC where a large pier got cut short. pic.twitter.com/do4KggQJfx

Thread of before & after Florence imagery from coastal North Carolina.

Topsail Beach:

Topsail Beach, NC where roads & yards are flooded alike. pic.twitter.com/1kh0rv3ssq

West Onslow Beach:

West Onslow Beach where the roads are just sand. pic.twitter.com/5Pr1XVbB3P

Topsail Beach:

More flooding in Topsail. pic.twitter.com/bytJygXB3W

North Topsail Beach:

North Topsail Beach where @NOAA actually capture folks driving through sandy/flooded roadways. pic.twitter.com/QmwNzo6fQc

North Topsail Beach:

Large chunk of this pier, missing in North Topsail. pic.twitter.com/p1ND7WQ5n9

Emerald Isle:

Emerald Isle, NC where inundated roads are common. pic.twitter.com/mzhPEgRnn7

Emerald Isle:

Entire communities are also flooded in Emerald Isle. pic.twitter.com/jrjPues6pz

North Topsail Beach:

More sandy roadways & flooded yards in North Topsail Beach, NC. pic.twitter.com/QeQRNqjXEl

More here from NOAA:

Just a snippet of the imagery is in this thread.

Find all of it, via @NOAA, here: https://t.co/CWipp7RNic

— Dakota Smith (@weatherdak) September 18, 2018