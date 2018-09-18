Photos collected by @WeatherNation meteorologist Dakota Smith show the devastation to North Carolina in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence.
Surf City:
Thread of before & after Florence imagery from coastal North Carolina.
First up, Surf City, NC where a large pier got cut short. pic.twitter.com/do4KggQJfx
— Dakota Smith (@weatherdak) September 18, 2018
Topsail Beach:
Topsail Beach, NC where roads & yards are flooded alike. pic.twitter.com/1kh0rv3ssq
— Dakota Smith (@weatherdak) September 18, 2018
West Onslow Beach:
West Onslow Beach where the roads are just sand. pic.twitter.com/5Pr1XVbB3P
— Dakota Smith (@weatherdak) September 18, 2018
Topsail Beach:
More flooding in Topsail. pic.twitter.com/bytJygXB3W
— Dakota Smith (@weatherdak) September 18, 2018
North Topsail Beach:
North Topsail Beach where @NOAA actually capture folks driving through sandy/flooded roadways. pic.twitter.com/QmwNzo6fQc
— Dakota Smith (@weatherdak) September 18, 2018
North Topsail Beach:
Large chunk of this pier, missing in North Topsail. pic.twitter.com/p1ND7WQ5n9
— Dakota Smith (@weatherdak) September 18, 2018
Emerald Isle:
Emerald Isle, NC where inundated roads are common. pic.twitter.com/mzhPEgRnn7
— Dakota Smith (@weatherdak) September 18, 2018
Emerald Isle:
Entire communities are also flooded in Emerald Isle. pic.twitter.com/jrjPues6pz
— Dakota Smith (@weatherdak) September 18, 2018
North Topsail Beach:
More sandy roadways & flooded yards in North Topsail Beach, NC. pic.twitter.com/QeQRNqjXEl
— Dakota Smith (@weatherdak) September 18, 2018
More here from NOAA:
Just a snippet of the imagery is in this thread.
Find all of it, via @NOAA, here: https://t.co/CWipp7RNic
— Dakota Smith (@weatherdak) September 18, 2018
And more here from Smith:
Put together these in an article for @WeatherNation.
Added a slider too for a nice effect. https://t.co/LtbIIICMv7
— Dakota Smith (@weatherdak) September 18, 2018
