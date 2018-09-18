Photos collected by @WeatherNation meteorologist Dakota Smith show the devastation to North Carolina in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence.

Surf City:

Topsail Beach:

West Onslow Beach:

Trending

Topsail Beach:

North Topsail Beach:

North Topsail Beach:

Emerald Isle:

Emerald Isle:

North Topsail Beach:

More here from NOAA:

And more here from Smith:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Florence