PETA protested outside of a Ted Cruz town hall event to criticize the Texas Republican for joking the other day that Texans don’t want Democrat Beto O’Rourke to turn Texas into California with “tofu and silicon and dyed hair.”

You see, PETA wants everyone to know that “Republicans eat tofu too”:

And then Cruz fired back, escalating things by saying “If Beto wins, BBQ will be illegal!” He added the crying-laughing emojis to show he was joking:

FWIW, Heidi Cruz is a vegetarian:

This is funny and all, but let’s not lose sight of what Beto would ban if he could. Like AR-15s:

So, will the Cruz-O’Rourke race really be close?

We. Shall. See.

