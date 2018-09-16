PETA protested outside of a Ted Cruz town hall event to criticize the Texas Republican for joking the other day that Texans don’t want Democrat Beto O’Rourke to turn Texas into California with “tofu and silicon and dyed hair.”

You see, PETA wants everyone to know that “Republicans eat tofu too”:

Yesterday, PETA supporters gathered outside of Sen. Ted Cruz’s campaign event in #Texas and handed out samples of barbecued tofu 😋 Tofu is versatile, healthy, and grown right in the Lone Star State, and if Cruz knew this we’re sure he’d want to see tofu in every Texas pot! pic.twitter.com/jywKI0yhKL — PETA (@peta) September 16, 2018

And then Cruz fired back, escalating things by saying “If Beto wins, BBQ will be illegal!” He added the crying-laughing emojis to show he was joking:

.@peta protested our town hall yesterday, handing out barbecued tofu. We were glad to welcome them, but it illustrates the stakes af the election: if Beto wins, BBQ will be illegal! 😂😂😂 https://t.co/L1ILod6EST — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) September 16, 2018

FWIW, Heidi Cruz is a vegetarian:

OK, actually he didn’t say whether she does: “Cruz clarified at the rally that his wife, Heidi Cruz, is ‘a California vegetarian,’ though he didn't say if she eats tofu.” — Helena Bottemiller Evich (@hbottemiller) September 11, 2018

This is funny and all, but let’s not lose sight of what Beto would ban if he could. Like AR-15s:

Rep. Beto O'Rourke: I don't think we should be selling AR-15s in this country https://t.co/mr3Km1pmiE via @CBSNews — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) September 15, 2018

So, will the Cruz-O’Rourke race really be close?

I remain unconvinced that this race will be nearly as close as people think it is now. https://t.co/wpTyDAEr6B — Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) September 16, 2018

We. Shall. See.

You can't point to a single vote @tedcruz has cast, or a position @SenTedCruz has taken that the majority of Texans don't support. In fact, he's been right as rain over and over. But the media wants you to vote for the Pelosi/Obama guy bc he's so cool.https://t.co/EkkoKlLRgC — Michael Berry (@MichaelBerrySho) September 16, 2018

