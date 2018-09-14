Remember this guy from Hurricane Matthew?

His name is Lane Pittman and he’s back for Hurricane Florence!

Me: what are you doing? There is flying debris

Half naked man: I went viral a few years ago doing this.#FlorenceHurricane2018 #viral #americanflag pic.twitter.com/6ofFVQswH1 — Partsinevelos (@KristinaParts) September 14, 2018

And after going viral as a symbol of American fortitude no matter the conditions, he then needed help changing a tire:

Update on half naked man running with a flag in a hurricane. He got a flat tire and now the police are here to help.#viral #america pic.twitter.com/oVzK5bwmtG — Partsinevelos (@KristinaParts) September 14, 2018

“Just being free and American,” he said:

Shirtless man stares down Hurricane #Florence with American flag in hand. @KristinaParts spoke to him about it: 'Just being free and American.' https://t.co/PF2PA9cIge pic.twitter.com/mJOhJqfLJA — FOX Business (@FoxBusiness) September 14, 2018

And here’s his version, with the Slayer soundtrack added:

***

