Remember this guy from Hurricane Matthew?
— 🆗🇺🇸JasQn (Super Elite) RhQdes🇺🇸🆗 (@N4CYR) September 14, 2018
His name is Lane Pittman and he’s back for Hurricane Florence!
Me: what are you doing? There is flying debris
Half naked man: I went viral a few years ago doing this.#FlorenceHurricane2018 #viral #americanflag pic.twitter.com/6ofFVQswH1
— Partsinevelos (@KristinaParts) September 14, 2018
And after going viral as a symbol of American fortitude no matter the conditions, he then needed help changing a tire:
Update on half naked man running with a flag in a hurricane. He got a flat tire and now the police are here to help.#viral #america pic.twitter.com/oVzK5bwmtG
— Partsinevelos (@KristinaParts) September 14, 2018
“Just being free and American,” he said:
Shirtless man stares down Hurricane #Florence with American flag in hand. @KristinaParts spoke to him about it: 'Just being free and American.' https://t.co/PF2PA9cIge pic.twitter.com/mJOhJqfLJA
— FOX Business (@FoxBusiness) September 14, 2018
And here’s his version, with the Slayer soundtrack added:
YOU ARE WEAK AND SMALL FLORENCE!!!!! FLORIDA MAN IS HERE!!!!! Slayer #rainingblood #getatme #turnup @wjxt4 @weatherchannel @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/3Jrou45ner
— Lane Pittman (@TheBigGuy904) September 14, 2018
***
