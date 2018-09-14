Former Secretary of State John Kerry appeared to admit to violating the Logan Act in a series of tweets taunting President Trump over Paul Manafort’s guilty plea today as well as promoting his new book, “Every Day Is Extra”:

Mr. President, you should be more worried about Paul Manafort meeting with Robert Mueller than me meeting with Iran's FM. But if you want to learn something about the nuclear agreement that made the world safer, buy my new book, Every Day Is Extra: https://t.co/DKjc33Kvvu https://t.co/cesltkt0zW — John Kerry (@JohnKerry) September 14, 2018

He’s even got the jokes:

PS – I recorded the audio version, not Omarosa. — John Kerry (@JohnKerry) September 14, 2018

Now, we’re joking about the Logan Act, of course, but it’s so damn hypocritical of Kerry to make light of it after Dems screamed “LOGAN ACT!” at Republican senators during the Obama administration:

I assume MSM & Dems who got vapors & cried “Logan Act!” when 46 senators & I released letter defending Senate’s treaty power will accuse ⁦@JohnKerry⁩ of Logan Act violation. Kidding re Logan Act, a stupid, dead-letter law. Not kidding re hypocrisy. https://t.co/4Y41Mck6RO — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) September 12, 2018

***

Related:

DAYUM! SecState Pompeo takes John Kerry APART for 'unseemly and unprecedented' meetings with Iran https://t.co/wxYcg2dEK7 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) September 14, 2018

John Kerry admits the Obama administration did not get 100 percent of Syria's chemical weapons stockpile https://t.co/SoJ9JjQeNr — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) September 13, 2018