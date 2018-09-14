The National Weather Service just issued a Flash Flood Emergency warning for residents of Carteret, Jones, Craven and Pamlico counties until 9:00 a.m. tomorrow due to nearly two feet of rain in the area from Hurricane Florence:

There is a FLASH FLOOD EMERGENCY for Carteret/Jones/Craven and Pamlico Counties until 9am. Widepsread flooding is occurring. Please help us spread word of this dangerous situation. Citizens are losing time to evacuate before the flood water become too high. @NCEmergency #Florence — NWS Newport/Morehead (@NWSMoreheadCity) September 14, 2018

And they’re asking for help to spread the word:

Relaying for our office in Morehead City/Newport, NC: A very serious situation for residents in Carteret county is occurring where a Flash Flood Emergency is in place. https://t.co/lWtl5A88CQ pic.twitter.com/wRBfCcpWgb — NWS (@NWS) September 14, 2018

This is different language than normal flash flood warnings, which means this really is a dire situation:

The "Flash Flood Emergency" language (instead of a standard Flash Flood Warning) is reserved for the only most dire, urgent flash flooding situations. #florence #ncwx https://t.co/U8e8nR9iKg — Morgan Palmer (@MorganKIRO7) September 14, 2018

Map here:

FLASH FLOOD EMERGENCY now in multiple North Carolina counties. This is life-threatening flooding that is happening RIGHT NOW! #Florence pic.twitter.com/TRIsrA9S6j — WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) September 14, 2018

Rain totals:

Very dangerous flooding situation here. A flash flood emergency in effect for the area circled. Keep in mind, heavy rain continues in this area. #wral #Florence pic.twitter.com/FyCjF0nNB9 — Aimee Wilmoth (@WRALAimee) September 14, 2018

***