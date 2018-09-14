The National Weather Service just issued a Flash Flood Emergency warning for residents of Carteret, Jones, Craven and Pamlico counties until 9:00 a.m. tomorrow due to nearly two feet of rain in the area from Hurricane Florence:

And they’re asking for help to spread the word:

Trending

This is different language than normal flash flood warnings, which means this really is a dire situation:

Map here:

Rain totals:

***

 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Florence