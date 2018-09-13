The latest is that Hurricane Florence has been downgraded to a Category 2 storm with wind speeds of 110 m.p.h. as of the 5:00 a.m update from the National Hurricane Center:

The storm has sucked in a massive jet of dry air which has helped weakened it, but it’s now over the gulf stream and warm ocean water which could strengthen it:

But just because the wind speeds have increased, this storm is a major rain and flooding threat as well as storm surge along the coast:

And just a Category 2 storm doesn’t mean it’s not dangerous:

Some models have Florence hugging the coast and heading southwest after making landfall in North Carolina, which would be devastating:

We should start seeing the first major effects from the storm at around midnight tonight:

Stay safe, everyone.

***

