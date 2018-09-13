The latest is that Hurricane Florence has been downgraded to a Category 2 storm with wind speeds of 110 m.p.h. as of the 5:00 a.m update from the National Hurricane Center:

#Florence is maintaining winds of 110 mph as of the 5 am advisory. The eye is becoming visible ok n radar out if Morehead City NC. The storm has been degraded some by persistent southerly wind shear and dry air… https://t.co/jnYRe2zceV — Derek Beasley (@DerekBeasleyWX) September 13, 2018

The storm has sucked in a massive jet of dry air which has helped weakened it, but it’s now over the gulf stream and warm ocean water which could strengthen it:

That's dry air… should limit any strengthening today. The other factor is the gulf stream. VERY warm water helping fuel Hurricane #Florence. Coastline, we know, massive damage. Inland though?! Rain! Florence will be the benchmark going foreward. pic.twitter.com/JoPrYiLk4A — Trent Magill (@TrentMWeather) September 13, 2018

But just because the wind speeds have increased, this storm is a major rain and flooding threat as well as storm surge along the coast:

While you were sleeping, Hurricane #Florence weakened slightly. Maximum sustained winds are now at 110 mph. That's great news, but the expected stall at the coast really makes it hard to take away too many positives. Wind, surge & flooding rains will combine to devastate. pic.twitter.com/kthIvR9kjM — Eric Snitil (@EricSnitilWx) September 13, 2018

Hurricane #Florence downgraded to Category 2 overnight as wind speed decreased BUT flooding and storm surge still a danger – somber reminder below 👇 https://t.co/bgqPyuOze0 — Steve Chenevey FOX5 (@stevechenevey) September 13, 2018

And just a Category 2 storm doesn’t mean it’s not dangerous:

10 years ago this AM, #Hurricane #Ike made landfall on the TX coast. It was "only a Cat. 2", but was a $30b hurricane (2017 $). Don't make same mistake judging #Florence as "only a Cat. 2". Disastrous rainfall #flooding, surge impacts regardless. https://t.co/cvT0PZ5nbi pic.twitter.com/7mPPzpW0OK — Jonathan Erdman (@wxjerdman) September 13, 2018

Some models have Florence hugging the coast and heading southwest after making landfall in North Carolina, which would be devastating:

ECMWF 00z model finally landfalls Hurricane #Florence into North Carolina — but only for a pit stop before heading SW (bizarrely) along the South Carolina coastline. Quite the head scratcher. Regardless of slight track wobbles, flooding rains major threat. pic.twitter.com/BZ2KC4xoP9 — Ryan Maue | weathermodels.com (@RyanMaue) September 13, 2018

We should start seeing the first major effects from the storm at around midnight tonight:

Tide forecasts show record storm surge in MoreheadCity/Beaufort tonight at midnight. Water will be in homes and businesses. Likely 1st area of destruction from #Florence. pic.twitter.com/SECV0BtOvE — Bill Karins (@BillKarins) September 13, 2018

Stay safe, everyone.

