Breaking news from the White House where we’re seeing reports that a tourist was injured this morning and had to be taken away in a stretcher:

A tourist injured himself at the White House this morning. He was taken out in a stretcher and treated in an ambulance. We saw him sitting up and being responsive so it appears he's being taken care of. — Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) September 13, 2018

Photo of the scene:

DC Fire & EMS truck just pulled up outside of the White House, dozens walked out, and a stretcher was unloaded. pic.twitter.com/Pgd4jkvN75 — Katie Rogers (@katierogers) September 13, 2018

According to reporters at the White House, the tourist was an older gentleman who hit his head:

Ambulance at White House. Tourist, described as an older gentleman, fell and hit his head according to @presssec pic.twitter.com/ohoeN2hwqL — Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) September 13, 2018

And according to reports, he was “smiling as he talked to paramedics,” which is good news:

Brief medical emergency at White House. Ambulance called for a tourist who took a tumble at the residence, per Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

It was an older man, and the press could see he was smiling as he talked to paramedics. pic.twitter.com/TE4bMKu7gS — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) September 13, 2018

***

