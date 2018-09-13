Late last night in Bakersfield, Calif. a gunman went on a shooting spree, killing his wife and four others before turning the gun on himself. Summary via the Kern County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO):

The first two victims were a man at a local trucking business and the gunman’s wife:

The gunman then shot another man at this business:

Trending

The gunman then went to a second location and shot a man and his daughter:

The gunman knew both people at this location:

The gunman then carjacked a vehicle:

The woman and child were unharmed:

The gunman then killed himself as deputies closed in on him:

Authorities have not released a motive or identifies of the gunman and victims at this time.

***

 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Bakersfield