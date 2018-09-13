Late last night in Bakersfield, Calif. a gunman went on a shooting spree, killing his wife and four others before turning the gun on himself. Summary via the Kern County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO):

#UPDATE KCSO says 6 people dead is 5 victims, 1 suspect. @23ABCNews — Jessica Harrington (@Jessica23ABC) September 13, 2018

The first two victims were a man at a local trucking business and the gunman’s wife:

KCSO says a husband and wife showed up to a trucking business, confronted a man. The husband shot and killed the man. Husband shot and killed wife. @23ABCNews — Jessica Harrington (@Jessica23ABC) September 13, 2018

The gunman then shot another man at this business:

KCSO says another man showed up and the husband chased that man around the front of the building and shot and killed him. @23ABCNews — Jessica Harrington (@Jessica23ABC) September 13, 2018

The gunman then went to a second location and shot a man and his daughter:

KCSO says from there the suspect drove to a residence on Breckenridge Rd. and shot and killed two more people. @23ABCNews — Jessica Harrington (@Jessica23ABC) September 13, 2018

The gunman knew both people at this location:

I was on scene for the shooting spree in #Bakersfield that left 6 dead, including the shooter. I was at a home on Breckenridge Road where KCSO says the suspect shot and killed two people, a father and daughter. They say the suspect knew the father and had been to the home before. — Leah Pezzetti (@leahpezzetti) September 13, 2018

The gunman then carjacked a vehicle:

KCSO says from there he drove to another area, carjacked a vehicle that had a woman and child inside. @23ABCNews — Jessica Harrington (@Jessica23ABC) September 13, 2018

The woman and child were unharmed:

Woman and child ARE ok. Uninjured. — Jessica Harrington (@Jessica23ABC) September 13, 2018

The gunman then killed himself as deputies closed in on him:

KCSO says then he drove off. KCSO deputies spotted him. The suspect pulled into a lot on Edison Highway, placed the gun to his chest and shot himself. @23ABCNews — Jessica Harrington (@Jessica23ABC) September 13, 2018

Authorities have not released a motive or identifies of the gunman and victims at this time.

