The latest update on Hurricane Florence shows the storm taking a slight westward/southward track as it heads to the Carolinas, but there are new fears that the storm will linger right off the coast at hurricane strength:

Given the westward/southward shift in the latest track, here are the latest graphics showing the total accumulated rainfall expected from Hurricane #Florence and the probabilities of Tropical Storm force winds (39mph +) reaching southeast SC and southeast GA. #scwx #gawx pic.twitter.com/Sazun29mio — NWS Charleston, SC (@NWSCharlestonSC) September 12, 2018

If this track holds up, the area will be experiencing these hurricane conditions for close to 48 hours:

#FLORENCE 8a track map. Now is the time to go if youre gonna go. #fnr pic.twitter.com/AODR7FTZtI — Eben Brown (Fox) (@FoxEbenBrown) September 12, 2018

The storm could just park itself off the coast as a major hurricane, which would exacerbate the flooding inland as well as devastate the coast with winds and storm surge:

If you stayed up for the Euro, then you're seeing the same bad news about Hurricane #Florence track. Stalls out right off Wilmington, North Carolina on Friday as a major hurricane. pic.twitter.com/757rk0PtIc — Ryan Maue | weathermodels.com (@RyanMaue) September 12, 2018

President Trump posted a video message this morning begging residents to “get out of the storm’s way”:

“Bad things can happen when you’re talking about a storm this size,” Trump says of Hurricane Florence. “It’s called mother nature. You never know. But we know. “Get out of the storm’s way. … It’s probably not going to change path.” https://t.co/8aomgKe2gf — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) September 12, 2018

But not everybody is heeding that advice:

Good morning from Wrightsville Beach, NC. My cousin is saying goodbye to his apartment this morning. The amount of people who have NOT boarded up is alarming. #Florence pic.twitter.com/yeGph0sW35 — Ed Vallee 🌽 Vallee Wx Consulting 🌾 (@EdValleeWx) September 12, 2018

Be safe, everyone. Get out if you can:

Hurricane Florence is looking even bigger than anticipated. It will be arriving soon. FEMA, First Responders and Law Enforcement are supplied and ready. Be safe! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 12, 2018

Editor’s note: We’ve fixed a typo in the headline.

