The latest update on Hurricane Florence shows the storm taking a slight westward/southward track as it heads to the Carolinas, but there are new fears that the storm will linger right off the coast at hurricane strength:

If this track holds up, the area will be experiencing these hurricane conditions for close to 48 hours:

The storm could just park itself off the coast as a major hurricane, which would exacerbate the flooding inland as well as devastate the coast with winds and storm surge:

President Trump posted a video message this morning begging residents to “get out of the storm’s way”:

But not everybody is heeding that advice:

Be safe, everyone. Get out if you can:

Editor’s note: We’ve fixed a typo in the headline. 

