George Hunter of the The Detroit News spotted this gentleman waving the flag on a freeway overpass and “Being a nosy reporter I stopped to ask what prompted him to do this”:

The man’s name is Brandon McAdory and he’s in construction:

As for why he’s doing this, “I love this country and want to make sure those people who died on 911 are never forgotten”:

Oh, and by the way, he’s a Trump supporter:

