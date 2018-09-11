George Hunter of the The Detroit News spotted this gentleman waving the flag on a freeway overpass and “Being a nosy reporter I stopped to ask what prompted him to do this”:

As I was headed back to work from lunch today I spotted this solitary figure standing on the freeway overpass at Greenfield and 696 in Oak Park, waving an American flag at motorists. Being a nosy reporter I stopped to ask what prompted him to do this… pic.twitter.com/sYh4Sld6Xp — George Hunter (@GeorgeHunter_DN) September 11, 2018

The man’s name is Brandon McAdory and he’s in construction:

His name is Brandon McAdory, 25 of Oak Park. I asked if he was a veteran, he said no. He does construction work. pic.twitter.com/JwmGEcrc3G — George Hunter (@GeorgeHunter_DN) September 11, 2018

As for why he’s doing this, “I love this country and want to make sure those people who died on 911 are never forgotten”:

“I just think it’s the right thing to do,” he said. “I love this country and want to make sure those people who died on 911 are never forgotten.” pic.twitter.com/KHkQQS62U8 — George Hunter (@GeorgeHunter_DN) September 11, 2018

Oh, and by the way, he’s a Trump supporter:

He said he’s been on the overpass for “a couple hours” and has an appointment, but will be back afterward. Says he’s a big Trump supporter, as evidenced by his apparel. pic.twitter.com/B6vgM9QkTQ — George Hunter (@GeorgeHunter_DN) September 11, 2018

Local journalism for the win!

My favorite part of being a journalist: you always have a good excuse to talk to people who seem interesting. pic.twitter.com/55RC4ewofY — George Hunter (@GeorgeHunter_DN) September 11, 2018

