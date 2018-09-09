At the Toronto Film Festival, Parkland activist David Hogg took the stage with Michael Moore when he immediately embarrassed himself after telling the Canadian audience to donate to American politicians, which of course is against the law. But it was nice of Michael Moore to correct him right there on the stage:

TFW you get a timeout from @MMFlint for being uneducated about your own political system#StayInSchool pic.twitter.com/TeZz1rRi8E — Jim Hanson (@Uncle_Jimbo) September 9, 2018

Later on, Hogg made the idiotic claim that Russians had donated $30 million to the Trump campaign through the NRA and he demanded an IRS investigation over it:

Far-left activist David Hogg claims that Russia gave the Trump campaign $30 Million through the NRA. The NRA is accused of accepting a few donations from people with Russia addresses over the course of a couple of years…totaling only $2,500. pic.twitter.com/Te1eO6tcL0 — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) September 9, 2018

Moore, however, did not correct that “lie”:

This is a complete lie. https://t.co/9yLhoDrA01 — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) September 9, 2018

Way to represent, young man:

Raise the voting age to 36 https://t.co/JMm7VN7o7W — Mujahed (@kebejay) September 9, 2018

And this!

We need free college to learn things we didn't at our free high school! — Michael Schmidt (@mschmidt74) September 9, 2018

