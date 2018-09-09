At the Toronto Film Festival, Parkland activist David Hogg took the stage with Michael Moore when he immediately embarrassed himself after telling the Canadian audience to donate to American politicians, which of course is against the law. But it was nice of Michael Moore to correct him right there on the stage:

Later on, Hogg made the idiotic claim that Russians had donated $30 million to the Trump campaign through the NRA and he demanded an IRS investigation over it:

Moore, however, did not correct that “lie”:

