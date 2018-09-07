The New York Times has a new piece out on New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s use of state planes and helicopters in 2017 with a whopping 195 trips taken:

NEW: AirCuomo scoop from @ShaneGoldmacher. @NYGovCuomo took 195 trips in state planes and helicopters in 2017, far more than any other big state governor. https://t.co/BG93fBw7XU — Jesse McKinley (@jessemckinley) September 7, 2018

And he’s still using the state plane this year as he campaigns for a third term:

The @andrewcuomo campaign has only paid for ONE flight this year as @NYGovCuomo he has continued to travel by state-owned plane as the election nears. https://t.co/aggyLmdYRi — Jesse McKinley (@jessemckinley) September 7, 2018

One flight in 2017, Cuomo flew to New Jersey for a breakfast with Chris Christie of all people. The diner where he met Christie was reportedly only 13 miles from Cuomo’s office:

"In May 2017, Mr. Cuomo flew in a state helicopter from Westchester to a private breakfast with Chris Christie, the Garden State’s former governor, in northern New Jersey. The meeting was not on his official calendar…..The diner is about a 13-mile drive to his office." https://t.co/yn093bEVQR — Jesse McKinley (@jessemckinley) September 7, 2018

He’s helping, he says:

.@NYGovCuomo office says part of the reason for heavy use of state aircraft is "it helps pilots meet the minimum airtime needed to keep their licenses," per @ShaneGoldmacher. https://t.co/BG93fBw7XU https://t.co/8spRwUe90R — Jesse McKinley (@jessemckinley) September 7, 2018

For comparison purposes, Christie, who was skewered for his use of state aircraft, took “nearly 100 trips from 2015-2017”:

Christie was often criticized for his use of the state helicopter, nearly 100 trips from 2015-2017. But @nygovcuomo took took 195 flights in 2017 alone. Great @ShaneGoldmacher dive into Cuomo helicopter use –> https://t.co/wQYZFrJobO — Nick Corasaniti (@NYTnickc) September 7, 2018

Of course, Gov. Cuomo is a big believer in telling voters how important it is to cut emissions to save the planet. Your emissions that is, not his:

With or without Washington, we're working to aggressively fight climate change. #ParisAgreement pic.twitter.com/xXf5N3BcE0 — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) May 31, 2017

He must have a personal carver out for the Paris agreement that lets him use a helicopter to go 13 miles:

Ignoring science and disbanding advisory panels won’t make climate change disappear. New York is committed to honoring the Paris Agreement. https://t.co/ivQF7UUpNX — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) August 21, 2017

“Withdrawing from the Paris Accord is reckless.” But 195 trips on state aircraft is prudent?

Withdrawing from the Paris Accord is reckless. I’m signing an Executive Order affirming NY's role in fighting climate change. #ActOnClimate pic.twitter.com/IMHVdNrHJc — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) June 1, 2017

What a gigantic hypocrite.

