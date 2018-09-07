Former Trump campaign staffer George Papadopoulos was sentenced to 14 days in prison on Friday for lying to FBI agents investigating alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election:

He also has to pay a fine and perform 200 hours of community service:

Before he was sentenced, Papadopoulos’ lawyer tried to argue that President Trump “hindered this investigation more that George Papadopoulos ever could”:

The lawyer went on to call the Mueller team “professional and well-prepared”:

Well, there goes the pardon:

Papadopoulos also spoke at the hearing, saying he was “young and ambitious and wanted to serve my country at the highest levels”:

Yes. America needs more “unsophisticated” and “naive” “fools” in government:

Trump earlier in the day said he didn’t even know Papadopoulos and he was just a guy he saw “sitting in one picture at a table with me”:

