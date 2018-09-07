Former Trump campaign staffer George Papadopoulos was sentenced to 14 days in prison on Friday for lying to FBI agents investigating alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election:

BREAKING: @ChuckGoudieABC7 reports Chicagoan George Papadopoulos sentenced to 14 days in prison for lying to the FBI. — Ross Weidner (@RossWeidner) September 7, 2018

He also has to pay a fine and perform 200 hours of community service:

#BREAKING: Former Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos sentenced to 14 days in prison, a year of supervision, 200 hours of community service, $9,500 fine. (via @politico) — Hema Mullur (@HemaMullur) September 7, 2018

Before he was sentenced, Papadopoulos’ lawyer tried to argue that President Trump “hindered this investigation more that George Papadopoulos ever could”:

NEWS: In sentencing hearing, lawyer for PAPADOPOULOS says @realDonaldTrump “hindered this investigation more than George Papadopoulos ever could” by launching a “fake news campaign” and calling FBI Russia probe a “witch hunt.” — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) September 7, 2018

The lawyer went on to call the Mueller team “professional and well-prepared”:

PAPADOPOULOS’ attorney said Trump’s efforts dwarfed his client’s actions. “The president of the United States, the commander in Chief, told the world that this was fake news.” He called Mueller’s team “professional” and well-prepared.” Said George was “naive” and “a fool.” — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) September 7, 2018

Well, there goes the pardon:

“The President of the United States hindered this investigation more than George Papadopoulos ever could.” – defense attorney, not exactly boosting his client’s pardon chances — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) September 7, 2018

I guess plans for a pardon are off. https://t.co/Ic9ZWaOfCk — emptywheel (@emptywheel) September 7, 2018

Papadopoulos also spoke at the hearing, saying he was “young and ambitious and wanted to serve my country at the highest levels”:

Judge is taking a quick break before announcing George Papadopoulos's sentence. Papadopoulos spoke, saying that when he lied to FBI agents on Jan. 27, 2017, shortly after Trump's inauguration, he was "young and ambitious and wanted to serve my country at the highest levels" — Zoe Tillman (@ZoeTillman) September 7, 2018

Yes. America needs more “unsophisticated” and “naive” “fools” in government:

Judge Randolph Moss is taking a 15 minute recess to consider the sentence for GEORGE PAPADAPOULOS. Seeking sympathy, Papadopoulos' defense lawyer described his client as "unsophisticated" and "naive."

"And he was a fool," the defense lawyer said. — Ryan Barber (@cryanbarber) September 7, 2018

Trump earlier in the day said he didn’t even know Papadopoulos and he was just a guy he saw “sitting in one picture at a table with me”:

Trump earlier today on AF1: "I don’t know Papadopoulos, I don’t know. I saw him sitting in one picture at a table with me – that’s the only thing I know about him." https://t.co/8LlVmPDpVi — Ken Thomas (@KThomasDC) September 7, 2018

