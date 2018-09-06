It’s confirmed! Trump-endorsed Ron DeSantis has chosen Cuban-American State Rep. Jeanette Núñez as his running mate in the Florida gubernatorial race.

This was first reported by Marc Caputo last night for Politico:

And confirmed this morning by the AP:

These two could make a strange pair, however. DeSantis was endorsed by the president and was an early backer of Trump’s during the primary:

While Núñez was a Rubio supporter during the campaign and in a now-deleted tweet, she said Trump was the “biggest con-man there is” and “#supportsKKK”:

Although in her only other tweet about Trump she did wish him “much success”:

***

