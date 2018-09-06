It’s confirmed! Trump-endorsed Ron DeSantis has chosen Cuban-American State Rep. Jeanette Núñez as his running mate in the Florida gubernatorial race.

This was first reported by Marc Caputo last night for Politico:

We’re told by trustworthy insiders that @RonDeSantisFL plans to make history tomorrow by naming the first Cuban-American LG candidate, @RepJNunez, to join his ticket@marcorubio helped seal the dealhttps://t.co/ungh38fwgc — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) September 5, 2018

And confirmed this morning by the AP:

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — GOP Rep. Ron DeSantis picks a Florida first as running mate for governor: Cuban-American state Rep. Jeanette Nunez. — JimMacKayOnAir (@JimMacKayOnAir) September 6, 2018

These two could make a strange pair, however. DeSantis was endorsed by the president and was an early backer of Trump’s during the primary:

I am absolutely honored to receive the FULL ENDORSEMENT of President Donald Trump. He has thrown his support behind me, because he knows I’ll fight to keep Florida the best state in the nation when I’m your Governor! https://t.co/B32iinJ7GX — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantisFL) June 22, 2018

While Núñez was a Rubio supporter during the campaign and in a now-deleted tweet, she said Trump was the “biggest con-man there is” and “#supportsKKK”:

Oh. Looks like this was deleted pic.twitter.com/cRM5a65vDp — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) September 6, 2018

Although in her only other tweet about Trump she did wish him “much success”:

This is her only other tweet about Trump btw, on his swearing-in dayhttps://t.co/TDfdtxcv32 — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) September 6, 2018

***

