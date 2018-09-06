Channeling Nancy Pelosi, Democratic candidate for NY governor Cynthia Nixon declared that we have to pass single-payer health care first and then we can “figure out how to fund it”:
Cynthia Nixon on getting single-payer health care in New York: 'Pass it and then figure out how to fund it' https://t.co/lEoxbbCAio
— Fox News (@FoxNews) September 5, 2018
Because this worked out so well for Dems the last time?
Nancy Pelosi on Obamacare: "we have to pass the bill so that you can find out what is in it." https://t.co/7jCvHW0Ng9
— Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) September 5, 2018
But this is what we’ve come to expect from the Left:
Ta da!
This is the American Left
Do what makes me feel good
Who cares if it's even possible https://t.co/R1nx7t74eU
— Jim Hanson (@Uncle_Jimbo) September 6, 2018
Also, passing bills doesn’t work that way as how it’s funded would be, you know, WHAT THE ENTIRE BILL IS ABOUT:
— Will Collier (@willcollier) September 6, 2018
But liberals like the sound of it, so ¯\_(ツ)_/¯.
***
Related:
ICYMI==> "SELF-OWN": Andrew Cuomo accidentally admits he's a liar in fiery debate with Cynthia Nixon https://t.co/hGW3vE5tke
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) August 30, 2018
Cynthia Nixon wants to stick it to Trump by giving illegals driver's licenses https://t.co/eDXwtbeDlC
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) August 30, 2018
THIS IS THE FUTURE LIBERALS WANT: Cynthia Nixon declares air conditioning "notoriously sexist" https://t.co/yQzbawKDIF
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) August 28, 2018