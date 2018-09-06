Channeling Nancy Pelosi, Democratic candidate for NY governor Cynthia Nixon declared that we have to pass single-payer health care first and then we can “figure out how to fund it”:

Cynthia Nixon on getting single-payer health care in New York: 'Pass it and then figure out how to fund it' https://t.co/lEoxbbCAio — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 5, 2018

Because this worked out so well for Dems the last time?

Nancy Pelosi on Obamacare: "we have to pass the bill so that you can find out what is in it." https://t.co/7jCvHW0Ng9 — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) September 5, 2018

But this is what we’ve come to expect from the Left:

Ta da!

This is the American Left

Do what makes me feel good

Who cares if it's even possible https://t.co/R1nx7t74eU — Jim Hanson (@Uncle_Jimbo) September 6, 2018

Also, passing bills doesn’t work that way as how it’s funded would be, you know, WHAT THE ENTIRE BILL IS ABOUT:

But liberals like the sound of it, so ¯\_(ツ)_/¯.

***

