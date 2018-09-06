Channeling Nancy Pelosi, Democratic candidate for NY governor Cynthia Nixon declared that we have to pass single-payer health care first and then we can “figure out how to fund it”:

Because this worked out so well for Dems the last time?

But this is what we’ve come to expect from the Left:

Also, passing bills doesn’t work that way as how it’s funded would be, you know, WHAT THE ENTIRE BILL IS ABOUT:

But liberals like the sound of it, so ¯\_(ツ)_/¯.

